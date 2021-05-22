newsbreak-logo
MLB

Angels can’t catch a break in 8-4 loss to A’s

By L.A. Daily News
lafocusnewspaper.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM ― All Anthony Rendon could do was shrug toward his own dugout, an apt metaphor for the first 45 games of the Angels’ season. Rendon ticketed a fly ball for the Angel Stadium rocks in the seventh inning Friday night, an apparent two-run home run that would tie the game. Oakland A’s center fielder Ramon Laureano leaped above the wall in left-center and gloved the ball before it could land. The game-saving catch animated Laureano and froze out the Angels, who ultimately lost 8-4 before an announced crowd of 14,624.

