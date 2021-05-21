newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Kansas City School District Retires Offensive Native American Mascots

wprl.org
 3 days ago

Public schools across the county are moving away from Native American-themed mascots. But what to do when your entire district is named after a tribe? This month, a Kansas City-area school district retired several Native American mascots, but its name - after the Shawnee Indian Mission - remains. Jodi Fortino of member station KCUR reports.

www.wprl.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audie Cornish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#Trade School#Kansas Basketball#School History#State Schools#Kcur#The Navajo Nation#Lawrence High School#Subhuman#The Shawnee Tribe#Bonner Springs Braves#Argonia Red Raiders#Npr News#Copyright Npr#Shawnees#Three Shawnee Mission#Kansas House#Native American History#Native People#Kansas City Area
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
Savannah, MOColumbia Missourian

As Native American mascots and imagery are removed, old wounds stay intact

The drive from Columbia to Savannah, Missouri, is winding. Taking Interstate 70 westbound for two hours to Kansas City, followed by an hour north, mainly on I-29, leads to the town of roughly 5,000 in the northwest pocket of the state. U.S. Highway 71 is the last leg of the journey to the seat of Andrew County, reached by taking Exit 53 on I-29 just past St. Joseph. Countryside houses populate the stretch, as do roadside businesses advertising with signage as Savannah draws near.
Ponca City, OKPonca City News

26 employees retire from Ponca City Public Schools

Body May 13 – Twenty-six employees of Ponca City Public Schools were honored at the May Board of Education meeting. The district hosted a reception prior to the BOE meeting and each retiree was honored during the meeting. Each retiree was recognized for their years of service to the district and Shelley Arrott shared entertaining stories about each retiree provided by colleagues and supervisors. Each employee was presented with a token of appreciation, an honorary clock, for all the time they invested in the children of Ponca City.
Iowa StateKCCI.com

Iowa school district to vote on controversial new mascot

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) — A vote on Monday could finalize the “Wolves” as the new mascot for the Marion Independent School District. KCRG reports a poll within the district found 57% of those who voted picked the “Wolves” over the “Storm.”. The school decided in February to replace its “Indians”...
Marion, IAcbs2iowa.com

'Wolves' selected as new mascot for Marion Independent School District

MARION, Iowa — Survey results from the Marion Independent School District show 'Wolves' is the mascot favored by those who responded. Superintendent Janelle Brouwer tells Iowa's News Now, 57% voted in favor of 'Wolves', 21% for 'Storm', and 22% for no mascot or only 'Marion.'. The survey was developed after...
Educationcyclingutah.com

High School Bicycle Education Program Coming to Four Corners Native American Communities

FRISCO, Colorado (April 27, 2021) — Project Bike Tech (PBT) plans to launch four bicycle technician–training classrooms for some of America’s neediest kids in the Four Corners area. Utilizing a $148,000 grant from the Catena Foundation, PBT will introduce their program to high schools in Carbondale, CO; the Ute Reservation in Towaoc, CO; and two Dine communities in New Mexico.
Kansas City, MOKMBC.com

COVID-19 cases increasing at some Kansas City elementary schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Days after mask mandates on both sides of the state line drop, COVID-19 cases at Kansas City elementary schools soar. Cases at Kansas City Public Schools have more than tripled. Trailwoods Elementary School looks deserted after a COVID-19 outbreak forces all students and staff virtual. The...
Atchison, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Atchison schools to begin process for selecting new mascot

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) -The process for selecting mascot replacements for Atchison’s public high school and middle school is set to begin next week, according to KAIR Radio. Plans to select replacements for the Atchison High School Redmen and the Atchison Middle School Braves were discussed Monday during the Atchison Unified School District 409 Board of Education meeting.
Nebraska StateLincoln Journal Star

Haircuts at north-central Nebraska school district violated Native students' rights, federal lawsuit alleges

A north-central Nebraska school district violated students' Native beliefs when an employee cut their hair, a lawsuit filed in federal court Monday alleges. The American Civil Liberties Union brought the suit on behalf of two parents against Cody-Kilgore Unified Schools, saying an employee cut the hair of two elementary students without their consent twice during head lice exams in the spring of 2020.
Educationnews9.com

Union Public Schools Continues Search For New Mascot

Union Public Schools is contacting students, parents, and staff to ask about ideas for a new mascot. The school board voted unanimously in November 2020 to remove the "Redskins" name and logo after 75 years. The board previously said the mascot is offensive and a brutal reminder of what Native...
Cherokee, OKTahlequah Daily Press

Coalition wants 'misleading' statue removed at NSU

A statue on the Northeastern State University campus is generating controversy among some students, faculty and area residents, who say it is demeaning to Indigenous people. Along the north bank of the Town Branch Creek on Beta Field stands the statue of an unclothed Native America man, ascending from the back of a turtle, topped with an eagle’s head and draped with a feather boa. “The Statue of Forgiveness,” created by Dutch artist Frances Jansen, has been a point of dissension since it was permanently accepted by NSU in 2016.
Educationnativenewsonline.net

With New Cherokee Language Center, Durbin Feeling’s Legacy Lives On

The Cherokee language has always been the heart and soul of our tribe. Our language contains knowledge and ways of thinking that can never be fully captured in translation. All of our accomplishments in health care, education and economic development could never make up for the loss if we allow our language to perish.
Spokane, WAgonzaga.edu

Native American Graduates 2021

In a virtual gathering in May, Bailey Warrior Pahong, J.D., from the Gonzaga School of Law Class of 2021, shared her hopes for using her education and her cultural knowledge to “dismantle systems of oppression, affirm my future clients in their identity and amplify indigenous voices.”. Offering a land acknowledgement,...
Texas Statedomigood.com

Texas Senate Passes Anti-Critical Race Theory in Schools Bill That Waters American History Down With White Tears

America is a racist country, and the people working the hardest to prove that it isn’t are the same ones actively demonstrating that it is. At this point, it couldn’t be more apparent that the Republican war against Critical Race Theory isn’t actually about CRT—because they don’t have the first clue what CRT even is. The popular narrative among GOPropagandists is that CRT teaches that white people are inherently racist and that some races are superior to others. Of course, anyone who has actually studied it knows that CRT—which is essentially a way of studying law and other political and social structures through the lens of race (because said structures have been around since racism was undeniably sanctioned through law)—doesn’t teach either of those things. So Republicans are prioritizing their feeling over facts and those feelings are becoming the basis for the bills they are pushing and signing into law.
Minoritiestimesexaminer.com

The Real Jim Crow

“Jim Crow” was the stage name of New York actor Thomas D. Rice (1808-1860), who made a career of minstrel performances in blackface and thus popularized that form of entertainment. The name “Jim Crow” came from a popular 1832 song, “Jump Jim Crow,” written and sung by Rice and became a common term referring to African-Americans. Later it became a nick name for legislation restricting the rights of African-Americans. Blackface is not necessarily demeaning. Rice may have based his character on slave folk tales about a clever trickster. Al Jolson (1886-1950), a Russian Jewish immigrant, and the most popular and beloved American entertainer beginning with the movie The Jazz Singer in 1927 and lasting for many decades, was said to be the “king of blackface.” Jolson’s personal feelings and many of his songs were certainly sympathetic to African-Americans. What most people do not know is that Jim Crow laws first originated in Northern States. Northern Jim Crow Laws were the model for Southern States following the ruin, corruption, and oppression of Reconstruction. As author C. Vann Woodward has stated, “Jim Crow has had a strange career.”
PoliticsFlathead Beacon

The First Native American Ranger

Francis X. Guardipee may have been the first Native American in U.S. history to serve as national park ranger, but he wasn’t the first man to have a hard time crossing a Montana river. Big water humbles even great men. On a spring day in the 1930s, Guardipee was trying...