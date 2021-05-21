In The Fight For LGBTQ Rights, Lessons From The 1990s Culture Wars

It was a full quarter-century ago when President Bill Clinton delivered one of the few quotable State of the Union addresses in American history. "The era of big government is over," he proclaimed on January 23, 1996. It was more of a political statement than a policy goal—indeed, Clinton proceeded to spend the next hour outlining a long list of things the federal government ought to do. But it wasn't just a bumper sticker catchphrase. "We know big government does not have all the answers. We know there's not a program for every problem," he explained. "And we have to give the American people [a government] that lives within its means."