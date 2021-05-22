Don't call them 'fee waivers,' but they're back in Redlands

The Police Pension Fund Board consists of five members comprised of two members, with two-year terms, appointed by the Village President with the advice and consent of the Village Board; two members elected among active Police Officers, and one member elected by the beneficiaries of the fund. The duties and responsibilities include controlling, managing and administering the activities of the Fund as defined per State Statutes. Applicants must reside within the corporate limits of the Village, and are desired to have a basic understanding of 40 ILCS 5/3 of the Illinois Compiled Statutes. The Police Pension Board meets quarterly at 4:00 pm. Per state statute, there is no compensation for serving on this board.