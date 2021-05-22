newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Don't call them 'fee waivers,' but they're back in Redlands

By Jennifer Iyer, Redlands Daily Facts, Calif.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

May 22—Redlands has a new policy on how to handle the hundreds of thousands of dollars in requests for services from groups holding events in the city. Together, all the events — including Hangar 24 AirFest, the Redlands Bicycle Classic, the Believe Walk, the Run through Redlands and more — had been racking up more than $200,000 in requests annually, until city leaders put a stop to the practice in 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic ate a hole in the budget.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redlands#Youth Sports#City Police#The City Council#Fee Waivers#Fee Waiver Requests#Fees#In Kind Support Requests#Covid 19 Restrictions#Request Amounts#Fellow Council Members#Councilmen Paul Foster#Block Roads#Money#Procedures#Calling#City Leaders#Nonprofit Groups#Policy#Businesses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Philanthropy
Related
Cathedral City, CAdiscovercathedralcity.com

Cathedral City’s “State of the City” Video Now Available on Demand

Cathedral City’s “State of the City” Video Now Available on Demand. If you missed the virtual “State of the City” that aired on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 10 am, then you can watch the entire program at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7KsSLlejH4g or you can watch the State of the City without the Chamber Awards program on demand at https://youtu.be/5UGEd0SFhAA.
Politicsredlandscommunitynews.com

Council approves new rules for fee waivers

Redlands City Council on Tuesday approved a new policy establishing a fee-waiver policy for requests by nonprofit organizations for special events. • Requests are referred to as “in-kind Support Request,” consistent with how they are referred to in other cities. • The granting of in-kind support requests from nonprofit organizations...
Arkansas City, KSctnewsonline.com

Builder seeks fee waiver as costs soar

Local contractor Brandon Jellings wants more incentives from the City of Arkansas City to build a housing project that has struggled to get off the ground. He met with city commissioners during a Friday work session and asked that the city waive several required permits and reduce utility connection fees.
Richfield, UTrichfieldcity.com

Proposed 2021-2022 Budget

It is the responsibility of the Mayor and his budget officer to provide a budget to the City Council on or before the first regularly scheduled Council meeting in May. The City Council then makes any changes and adjustments. The tentative budget is then given to the public for comments, and adjustments may be made as a result of public input before final passage. We have scheduled June 20th for passage of the final budget. A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for June 13th at 7:10p.m.
Politicsroundlakeil.gov

Commission Vacancy

The Police Pension Fund Board consists of five members comprised of two members, with two-year terms, appointed by the Village President with the advice and consent of the Village Board; two members elected among active Police Officers, and one member elected by the beneficiaries of the fund. The duties and responsibilities include controlling, managing and administering the activities of the Fund as defined per State Statutes. Applicants must reside within the corporate limits of the Village, and are desired to have a basic understanding of 40 ILCS 5/3 of the Illinois Compiled Statutes. The Police Pension Board meets quarterly at 4:00 pm. Per state statute, there is no compensation for serving on this board.
College Park, GAPosted by
The Brunswick News

College Park draining improvements coming

The College Park drainage project is about to become a reality after years of discussion. County commissioners are advertising for grant writer/administration services to help with the grant administration, said Monica Hardin, the project manager. It will take anywhere from 40 to 60 hours to write the grant proposal. The...
Yuba City, CAAppeal-Democrat

Letter to the Editor: Re: Fees

Lloyd Leighton’s letter to the editor points out what happens when high government fees raise the cost of building new homes. Wealthier Californians can still afford to buy a home. They benefit from artificially high appreciation rates caused by the shortage of housing that these high fees cause. Lower income households face ever increasing rents because of the shortages. California’s housing policy is a failure. One of the reasons my daughter and son-in-law moved out of state is because they wanted a home they could afford.