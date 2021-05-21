newsbreak-logo
San Diego County, CA

Judges Temporarily Block State From Putting Sexually Violent Predators In Mt. Helix

By Fred Breitling
thevistapress.com
 3 days ago

“Unfortunately the Newsom Administration’s ‘Hide the Predator’ game starts all over again and who knows where they will go next?”. Sacramento, CA Senator Brian Jones -Like all other law-abiding residents of East County, State Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee) today rejoiced that a second San Diego County Superior Court Judge has prohibited the state from placing sexually violent predator (SVP) Douglas Badger in a residential neighborhood in Mt. Helix. Ten days ago, another judge ruled that another sexually violent predator, Merle Wakefield, also would not be allowed to be placed in that same house in Mt. Helix.

