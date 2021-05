The time for the much-anticipated UFC 262 event has nearly arrived for fight fans. The Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, will play host to the latest pay-per-view offering from the UFC on Saturday night, as Dana White and Co. have yet another loaded fight card on tap featuring some high stakes. Michael Chandler will take on Charles Oliveira in the main event for the vacant lightweight title. The pair of unlikely contenders get the call after Khabib Nurmagomedov vacated the strap in October while arguably the top active fighter in the division, Dustin Poirier, chose the money trilogy with Conor McGregor over the championship.