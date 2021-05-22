Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4

Pitchers: Tuesday, RHP Zack Greinke (4-1, 3.77) vs. LHP Clayton Kershaw (6-3, 3.18); Wednesday, RHP Luis Garcia (2-3, 3.38) vs. RHP Trevor Bauer (5-2, 1.98). Astros (26-21) update: This is Houston’s second interleague series of the year. The Astros were swept in two games at Colorado in April. … Through Sunday, Yuli Gurriel ranked third in the majors with 25 RBIs in May, trailing only the Orioles’ Trey Mancini (28) and the Rangers’ Adolis Garcia (26). … Jose Altuve has hit .368 (28 for 76) during his 17-game hitting streak, the longest in the majors this year and the second longest of his career. He had a 19-game streak in 2017. … Over his last two starts, both wins, Greinke posted a 2.40 ERA and 0.80 WHIP across 15 innings. With 212 career victories, he needs one to tie Hall of Famer John Smoltz for 93rd all-time.