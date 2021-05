Geoff Norcott has made quite a name for himself over the last few years as one of a breed as rare as hen’s teeth – a right wing comedian. It has to be said that he’s now not alone as a member of that small band of brothers. Andrew Doyle, Leo Kearse and Simon Evans are three other names that come to mind, but there’s still a lingering suspicion that they are merely tolerated by the comedy gatekeepers rather than embraced.