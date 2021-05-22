newsbreak-logo
An elevated garden can be a success

By Melinda Myers For the Journal-Courier
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaised beds and elevated gardens provide easier access to gardens and can increase space available for growing vegetables and flowers. You will enjoy convenience and easy access when including one or more in your landscape or on your patio, deck or balcony. Providing proper care for these elevated planting spaces...

#Vegetable Garden#Drought#Compost#Productivity#Garden Plants#Flowers And Plants#Soil Moisture#Wild Valley Farms#Elevated Gardens#Ornamental Plantings#Space Plants#Planting Strategies#In Ground Beds#Succession Plantings#Soilless Planting Mix#Beautiful Flowers#Patio Pride Peas#Vegetables#Watering#Trellises
