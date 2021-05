SPRINGFIELD —Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John Kim announced grant awards to assist area communities that lack or need improvement to sewage and wastewater collection infrastructure. Cherry, Compton, Leland, Rutland, Standard and Streator each were awarded $30,000, while Ransom was awarded $25,000 and $20,000 for Magnolia. Over $1 million was provided statewide, and over the next five years, upwards of $100 million will be available to many of the over 200 unsewered communities in the state.