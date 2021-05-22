newsbreak-logo
Three Rivers, TX

Former TR mayor Sammy Garcia dies

By Jeff Osborne -
mysoutex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Three Rivers Mayor Sammy Garcia, a longtime advocate for the community, died Thursday, May 13, after a battle with cancer. Garcia helped lead efforts to ensure pedestrian crossings on Thornton Street (state Highway 72) near city hall and on North Harborth (U.S. Highway 281) were safer, was a strong proponent of a housing program for low to moderate income families in the area and also proposed the idea for a local dog park off Highway 281 near Dairy Queen.

