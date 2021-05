Rombauer charged late to win the 146th Preakness Stakes on Saturday as Medina Spirit, whose Kentucky Derby victory was clouded by a failed drugs test, finished third. Rombauer, an 11-1 longshot, gave trainer Mike McCarthy a victory with his first entrant in one of US flat racing's Triple Crown races. For US-based French jockey Flavien Prat it was a second Triple Crown win -- but his first chance to experience the thrill of taking the wire since his 2019 Kentucky Derby victory aboard Country House was inherited when Maximum Security was disqualified for interference. "It does feel totally different," Prat said. "What a feeling."