JERSEY SHORE — Brandon Laubach turned negatives into positives and three lead-off Lewisburg walks only brought out his best. And Laubach at his best is pretty dominant. Laubach walked the leadoff hitter in each of the first three innings but came back strong each time. He was virtually untouchable from there, throwing six masterful innings of two-hit baseball Wednesday and helping Jersey Shore blank, Lewisburg, 4-0. Laubach matched a career-high with nine strikeouts, displayed the form which made him so good early this season and led the way as Jersey Shore tries fueling a late-season playoff push.