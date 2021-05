The Great Gas Panic of 2021 has finally reached my area of Virginia, and it’s absolute pandemonium. I actually had to get gas today, and luckily I didn’t leave it until the light was blinking like I usually do, because I went past eight gas stations before finding one that actually had gasoline available. Then it was just a short thirty minute wait and I filled up, but I’m definitely judging how much I really need to take each trip over the next few days. How is the gas shortage affecting your horse show plans?