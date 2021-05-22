Voters Across Six Key States Support Investments In Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Clean Energy, And Care Economy To Rebuild Economy

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. Ninety percent of voters across six key states and across the political spectrum prioritize repairing and modernizing America’s aging physical infrastructure and rebuilding and retooling American manufacturing to build more products and technology here in the United States, according to a new survey released today by the BlueGreen Alliance. The survey, conducted April 5-13 by Hart Research in Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Wisconsin, showed strong support—across the political spectrum with Democratic, Republican, and independent voters—for investments like those proposed in President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan.