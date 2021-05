YELLOWSTONE, Montana — A ski resort just north of Yellowstone National Park is asking for approval to use wastewater to turn into artificial snow for the ski slopes. The Yellowstone Club is asking Montana environmental quality officials to allow them to use wastewater for snow-making operations. They say it’s a win-win – they could open on time by making more snow, it would take care of the resort’s wastewater volumes, and it would save the streams and watershed.