Small-time breeders can have big-time success in horse racing

Horse racing is filled with some outstanding human interest stories. This past weekend my wife Nikki and I once again made the three-hour trek to Pimlico race track in Baltimore to watch the Preakness Stakes. Of the three Triple Crown races, the Preakness is the shortest trip from Lock Haven, and it almost always includes a chance to see the Kentucky Derby winner run. It also gives us an opportunity to meet up with friends who live in Louisiana, West Virginia, Texas and Maryland.