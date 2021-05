In a recent interview with Complex, Paul Heyman explained why changing up the entrance theme for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was an important step. “It was the final step away from The Shield. That’s what it was,” Heyman said. “One of the things that Roman Reigns and I spoke about, with all final decisions being Roman Reigns’. I am Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief, and that’s not just a public persona on television. Behind the scenes, I’m Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief. And one of the many things that we were both desirous of, A. Change the mannerisms. B. Change the presentation. C. Change the hairstyle. D. Change the look.