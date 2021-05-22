newsbreak-logo
HomePod to Gain Support For Apple Music Lossless Audio in Future Software Update

By Sami Fathi
MacRumors Forums
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe HomePod and HomePod mini will gain support for playing back Apple Music Lossless audio in a future software update, according to a newly published Apple Support document. At launch, the ‌HomePod‌ and ‌HomePod mini‌ will not support Apple Music Lossless but will instead feature support for Dolby Atmos for Apple Music. Dolby Atmos, otherwise known as Spatial Audio, creates an immersive three-dimensional experience that simulates music all around the listener. ‌Apple Music‌ Lossless provides listeners with higher quality audio.

