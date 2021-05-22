newsbreak-logo
Yuan Longping, China's father of hybrid rice, dead at age 91 - Xinhua

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) - Chinese agronomist Yuan Longping, who was known for developing the first hybrid rice strains, died at age 91 in the central province of Hunan on Saturday, the official Xinhua News Agency said. Yuan, born in September 1930, helped China with the hybrid rice to feed...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuan Longping
