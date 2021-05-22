newsbreak-logo
Manhattan, NY

Mad Minute stories from Friday, May 21st

By News Anchor
KHQ Right Now
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — A whimsical new park that appears to float on pilings above the Hudson River opened to the public just off the Manhattan shoreline Friday, four years after a fight between media mogul Barry Diller and a billionaire real estate developer threatened to derail it. The new...

www.khq.com
Hawaii State
Manhattan, NYhomeaccentstoday.com

Shoppe Object will return as in-person show this September

New York – Shoppe Object will resume as a face-to-face expo at Pier 11 in downtown Manhattan this fall. The semi-annual home and gift show will take place Sept. 19-21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Timing was established based on the safety and concerns of our community, and we...
Brooklyn, NYuntappedcities.com

Meet The Sheep On Governors Island This Summer

It’s no secret that Governors Island is one of New York City’s must-visit summer places. Just a 10-minute ferry ride from Manhattan or Brooklyn, Governors Island offers art, biking, food, and other hands-on activities — and it just reopened! This summer, visitors to Governors Island are in for a rather unexpected treat: Five new sheep!
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

Editor’s note: Battling the old guard

That quote may sound like it came from a progressive politician in Albany, but it actually came from a real estate broker in Manhattan. One of our main stories this month looks at the lingering specter of discrimination in New York City co-ops. We interviewed more than 40 brokers, lawyers,...
New York City, NYGothamist.com

NYC Restaurants To Albany: Keep Lax Liquor Laws Post Pandemic

This week marks the end of the midnight curfew on outdoor dining and indoor capacity restrictions for city restaurants. But with the closing of countless bars and restaurants since the COVID-19 pandemic began and declining revenues among those that survived, the city’s hospitality association is now calling on state lawmakers to allow faster, temporary liquor licenses to promote the industry's economic rebound.
Manhattan, NYThe New Yorker

The Pleasures of LearnedLeague and the Spirit of Trivia

What makes for a good trivia question? There are some common-sense requirements. It should be clearly written, accurate, and gettable for at least some people. (Acceptable degrees of difficulty vary.) It must be properly “pinned” to its answer, meaning that there are no correct responses other than those the questioner is seeking. (This can be trickier than you might think.) In the opinion of Shayne Bushfield, the creator and sole full-time employee of LearnedLeague, an online trivia community that he has run since 1997, people should recognize the answer to the question as something worth knowing, as having a degree of importance. “Trivia is not the right word for it,” he told me recently. “Because trivia technically means trivial, or not worth knowing, and it’s the opposite.”
Manhattan, NYrew-online.com

Paramount unveils new look for 60 Wall

Paramount Group, Inc. has announced plans for an extensive repositioning of 60 Wall Street’s base and interiors, including its lobby and public atrium. With construction set to begin in summer of 2022, the postmodern building’s revitalization includes a transformative opening up of the facade, new triple height windows, the addition of a skylight to cast natural light into the atrium, and the installation of the largest indoor green wall in North America.
Manhattan, NYotdowntown.com

Fear and Loathing in Chinatown

“Well there’s a white boy and his ching chong girlfriend.”. On a hot afternoon in February, my boyfriend and I were at a plant store in Soho when we heard this, Texan drawl and all, from behind us. We turned to find a middle-aged white man issuing a half-sneer, edging alarmingly close to us, waiting for a response.
Manhattan, NYrew-online.com

Helmsley Spear leases three floors at 48 Wall

Helmsley Spear announced that the firm has represented the ownership in two new leases at 48 Wall Street, a 324,000 s/f office building in the FiDi neighborhood of Lower Manhattan. “We are thrilled to have arranged these two new leases at historic 48 Wall Street. The leases represent both a...
New York City, NYGothamist.com

Fully Vaccinated New Yorkers Can Go Mask Free Starting Wednesday, After Cuomo Adopts CDC Guidance

New York state will adopt federal guidance on mask-wearing for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday. He added that it would be up to most businesses to enforce the rules, though some large venues will be moving to only serve those who’ve received shots or show proof of a negative test result. The new state policy will take effect on Wednesday, May 19th.
New York City, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

NYC protesters demand Palestinian liberation in largest demonstrations since 2020

(Scott Heins/Getty Images) (NEW YORK) New Yorkers took to the streets over the weekend to demonstrate in support of Palestinian liberation. Outrage over the Israeli bombing campaign in Gaza, evictions in East Jerusalem and Israeli ultranationalist mob violence across the region has led to some of the largest protests in New York City since the racial justice protests that followed the killing of George Floyd in the summer of 2020.