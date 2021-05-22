newsbreak-logo
Fulton, MO

Old Louis Christ home place destroyed by fire

Fulton Sun
 5 days ago

Randolph Ith died at his residence in this city Thursday morning, aged about 72 years, of kidney troubles. He leaves a wife and two daughters, Mrs. Caroline Boand, of Kansas City, and Miss Emma. He was a native of Switzerland and came to this country in about 1852, and after working at his trade, that of a gunsmith, in Colt's Armory Works, at Hartford, Connecticut, came to Fulton in about 1855, and kept a gunsmith's shop up to the time of his death. He was a fine mechanic and as a worker in steel had but few equals. Mr. Ith was a fine scholar, and scientist and was a master of the French and German, and read scientific works in both these languages. In astronomy he was an authority. He was a student all his life and was one among the best posted men in our community. He was a member of the Presbyterian church, a dignified gentleman and scrupulously honest and exact in all of his dealings. Funeral services at Presbyterian church today and burial at Old Cemetery.

