Mother's Day for 2021 may be over, but the memories linger on. Here is an example of a Mother's Day surprise that will forever be embedded in my friend's heart and mind. At 9:48 a.m. on Mother's Day, my friend, Debbie (who lives in Kentucky) received a text message from her daughter, Caroline (who lives in California) suggesting she be at home for a special delivery between 10:15-10:30 a.m. for Mother's Day.