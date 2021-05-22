newsbreak-logo
Crash Reports May 14

By Sara Lawson, saral@warrensburgstarjournal.com
 5 days ago

One person is reported to have moderate injuries from a single-vehicle wreck May 7 on Southeast 30th Road east of Southeast 501st Road. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a 2012 Polaris, driven by Charles L. Williams, 40, of Knob Noster, turned east from a private drive onto Southeast 30th Road and began making a U-turn causing the vehicle to overturn. Williams was ejected and an occupant was partially ejected from the vehicle.

