Crash Reports May 14

Jasper Police on Monday issued a report on the accident that occurred north of Jasper on Friday afternoon, resulting in the death of two people and injuries to six others. A report filed by Sergeant Josh Beckman said the crash occurred when a 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis that was headed southbound on Highway 96, just north of Hammer Equipment Company, hydroplaned in standing water, causing it to spin around in the roadway, colliding with a northbound 2016 Kia Sorento sport utility vehicle.