Epstein Guards to Skirt Jail Time in Deal with Prosecutors

WASHINGTON (AP) — The two Bureau of Prisons workers tasked with guarding Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself in a New York jail have admitted they falsified records, but they will skirt any time behind bars under a deal with federal prosecutors. The prison workers, Tova Noel and Michael...

Violent CrimesKenosha News.com

Feds: Officers guarding Jeffrey Epstein when he killed himself admit falsifying records, cut deal that avoids jail time

WASHINGTON (AP) — Feds: Officers guarding Jeffrey Epstein when he killed himself admit falsifying records, cut deal that avoids jail time. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Dcc. Wire. Government And Politics. Get Government & Politics...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Judge Approves No-Jail Deal for Jail Guards Who Slept Through Epstein’s Suicide

A New York judge on Tuesday approved a deferred prosecution deal for the two federal jail guards who failed to monitor sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on August 2019 when he killed himself—and then lied about it afterward to cover their tracks. Tova Noel and Michael Thomas were charged in November 2019 with falsifying prison records to cover up their dereliction of duty after falling asleep on the job at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on Aug. 10, 2019, instead of performing rounds every 30 minutes. The agreement approved by Judge Analisa Torres means the pair will avoid a conviction and jail time. Noel and Thomas, however, will be forced to perform 100 hours of community service, be under supervised release for six months, and cooperate with a Justice Department watchdog review of Epstein’s death. “After a thorough investigation, and based on the facts of this case and the personal circumstances of the defendants, the Government has determined that the interests of justice will best be served by deferring prosecution,” prosecutors wrote in a May 21 letter about the deal.
Posted by
Jano le Roux

Epstein’s guard caught surfing the web during ‘suicide’

Despite admitting to lying about checks on Jeffrey Epstein’s cell, two prison guards who reportedly fell asleep while guarding him on the night he died will be spared jail. Tova Noel and Michael Thomas have agreed to a plea bargain with US prosecutors, which means they would avoid jail time if they are convicted of falsifying documents related to August 9.
Public SafetyPosted by
UPI News

Jeffrey Epstein guards agree to plea deal

May 22 (UPI) -- Two New York City correctional officers on duty when convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died in custody in 2019 have agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors, court documents indicate. A letter filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Friday...
Manhattan, NYNew York Post

Epstein jail guards officially dodge prison as judge OKs agreement

The two jail guards who copped to fudging documents the night Jeffrey Epstein killed himself will officially avoid time behind bars themselves after a judge on Tuesday okayed their deferred-prosecution agreement. The former guards, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, will avoid prison and be forced to complete 100 hours of...