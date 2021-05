Get ready for the Big Event at home as Big Brothers Big Sisters in Bartlesville invites you to participate in Charcutirie on Saturday, June 5, at 6pm!. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday, Big Brothers/Big Sisters Area Director Charlene Dew extended a public invitation to enjoy beautifully curated meats, cheeses and more all delivered to your home and the opportunity to complete your evening with an online auction, a charcuterie board demonstration by Graze Craze founder Kerry Sylvester and online program.