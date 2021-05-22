MU Extension releases 2021 mental health toolkit
University of Missouri Extension and Show-Me Farm Safety recently released a new Together We Can toolkit to help rural Missourians access mental health resources. The toolkit release kicks off Mental Health Awareness Month, observed in May. Show-Me Farm Safety’s Missouri partners include AgrAbility, Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, FFA, 4-H, Missouri Farm Bureau, the State Highway Patrol and the state’s departments of Agriculture, Labor, Mental Health and Transportation.www.warrensburgstarjournal.com