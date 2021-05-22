newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

MU Extension releases 2021 mental health toolkit

By Star-Journal Staff
warrensburgstarjournal.com
 5 days ago

University of Missouri Extension and Show-Me Farm Safety recently released a new Together We Can toolkit to help rural Missourians access mental health resources. The toolkit release kicks off Mental Health Awareness Month, observed in May. Show-Me Farm Safety’s Missouri partners include AgrAbility, Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, FFA, 4-H, Missouri Farm Bureau, the State Highway Patrol and the state’s departments of Agriculture, Labor, Mental Health and Transportation.

www.warrensburgstarjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Toolkit#Mental Health Services#Information Services#State Services#Mu Extension#Agrability#Missouri Farm Bureau#The State Highway Patrol#Agriculture Labor#Rural Missourians#Extension Missouri Edu#Funkenbusch#Ffa#Releases#Rural Communities#Farming#Cattlemen#Strong Farm Families#Barriers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Agriculture
Related
AgricultureDaily Reflector

Mental health matters on the farm

In recognition of May as Mental Health Month, I wanted to highlight a topic that can be difficult to address with our loved ones, neighbors or others in the community. Depression and stress are real challenges facing our farming communities. Our farmers, ranchers and growers face a diverse set of challenges on a daily basis; from low crop prices, high farms costs, changes in insurance, government policy and even mother nature herself —hurricanes, flooding, drought, etc.
Mental Healthgoodmenproject.com

Mental Health Services Wane

Therapists and other behavioral health care providers cut hours, reduced staffs and turned away patients during the pandemic as more Americans experienced depression symptoms and drug overdoses, according to a new report from the Government Accountability Office. The report on patient access to behavioral health care during the covid-19 crisis...
Mental Healthteamusa.org

Mental Health Workshop

6:30pm-8pm Eastern / 5:30pm - 7pm Central / 4:30pm-6pm Mountain / 3:30pm-5pm Pacific. With May being Mental Health Month, USA Judo has partnered with the US Olympic Committee’s Sport Psychology and Mental Health Services presents a workshop on the basics of mental health. We will review the most common mental health issues and how to identify them. More importantly, we will discuss how to help someone experiencing mental health issues and outline the most appropriate resource options.
Mental Healthwhatsupmag.com

Destigmatizing Mental Health

Let’s start with the good news—the stigma surrounding mental illness and mental health disorders is declining. According to a 2019 survey on behalf of the American Psychological Association, 87 percent of respondents said somebody should not be ashamed of having a mental health disorder. The bad news? The stigma isn’t...
Dallas County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Looking At Mental Health Month

May is National Mental Health Awareness Month and it’s a time to look at how mental health impacts all of us. Program Director for Senior Life Solutions at Dallas County Hospital Karen Hildreth says mental health issues often travel in pairs such as post traumatic stress disorder following with depression and how prevalent mental health issues are.
Weirton, WVcityofweirton.com

Mental Health Action Day

May is nationally recognized as mental health awareness month. With the challenges many faced this past year, our nation has been called to bring awareness to the mental health crisis and to take action. In response to the call of action on the mental health crisis, May 20 has been designated as Mental Health Action Day.
Mental HealthUnion

Mental Health Clinician

The Clinician provides community based, comprehensive, strength-based, culturally competent, trauma informed, flexible, effective, quality mental health services and supports to eligible at-risk children, youth and families. The Clinician provides services in accordance with County Mental Health and Family Centered Practice principles, including family voice and choice provided in collaboration with those individuals and agencies involved with the child or youth.
Mental Healthblandinonbroadband.org

2020 increases need for mental health services; telehealth helps meet the need

InForum reports that the events of 2020 have increased the need for great mental health services…. Common reasons people have sought therapy recently have been anxiety; depression; stress about the pandemic, parenting or job stability; loneliness; or increased substance use. Clabaugh said many clients are also grieving, whether it be the loss of friends or family to the pandemic or the loss of a job or stability in life. People also have been stressed about political events like the 2020 presidential election, or worry about various conspiracy theories online regarding politics and the pandemic.
Palm Beach County, FLcw34.com

Kids, mental health and the pandemic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As CBS12 News has reported throughout the pandemic, children haven't generally gotten as physically sick as adults with COVID-19, but the mental health aspects can be just as taxing. In the first eight months of the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported...
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Tips for Supporting Mental Health

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Good mental health is a vital part of healthy childhood development. It helps children to mature socially, increase self-confidence, and develop overall wellness. Families can use various approaches to help strengthen, encourage, and support the mental health of students. Read the full article...
Jefferson County, WIWatertown Daily Times

Mental health help available

In connection with May Mental Health Month, mental health professionals such as those at Fort HealthCare are working to spread the word about the variety of resources that are available to people who are struggling with anxiety, depression and other mental health conditions. The Fort Atkinson hospital’s website contains a...
Los Angeles, CAtheroundupnews.com

Increase mental health outreach

Due to the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, many students have felt an increase of mental health issues due to social isolation and online learning known as “Zoom fatigue.”. The rate in which students suffer from mental health issues has exponentially increased while many with limited resources have few...
Marion, ORthelundreport.org

Mental Health Counselor

Organization/Company Name: Northwest Human Services. As one of our highly qualified Mental Health Counselors, you will provide trauma-informed, compassionate, and professional mental health counseling services to individuals, couples, families, and groups across a broad range of socioeconomic and cultural backgrounds. You will assess the nature and extent of Mental Health challenges and Co-Occurring Disorders, and formulate a plan for service that addresses each individual’s needs.
Washington, DCPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Launching New Mental Health Emergency Dispatch Pilot Program

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services. (WASHINGTON, DC) – This week, during Mental Health Awareness Month, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the District is launching a pilot program to shift 911 calls for emergency mental health services from an automatic police dispatch to a dispatch inclusive of a mental health crisis response.
Mental Healthgoodmenproject.com

The Ticking Timebomb That Is Mental Health

Mental Illness will cost the world $16 Trillion by 2030. (1) According to The Lancet Commission on Global Mental Health and Sustainable Development (2018), an estimated 12 billion working days are lost every year to mental illness. I’m no economist. However, those costs are eye-watering. How do you even begin to contemplate the scale of a health response? What do you notice about the year this report was commissioned? It was pre the global pandemic Covid-19. We are just discovering the compound effects this virus has on mental health.
Mental Healthwildfiretoday.com

Wildland firefighters and mental health

Grassroots Wildland Firefighters, a new, very active, and increasingly relevant organization has released a statement about mental health:. Mental Health Awareness Month – Time to Shed Light on Federal Wildland Firefighters Most Urgent Challenge. Greater than the acres of treasured forest lands lost, more valuable than any one residential home...
Mental Healthauburnexaminer.com

Music for Mental Health Awareness

When we put together our playlists each month there isn’t a theme unless we decide to have one for our own playlist. There is an exception twice a year and May is one of those two times. I ask the team to create a playlist themed after mental health – whatever that means to them.
Philadelphia, PAphillyvoice.com

CHOP to provide mental health services to Girard College students

More than half of U.S. children with a mental health condition do not receive treatment, research shows — and youth from underserved communities are less likely to receive mental health care services than white children. In an effort to improve access, the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia will provide telehealth services...