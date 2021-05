TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on Saturday, May 14. The rider is now identified as 21-year-old Mahmoud Morabet. According to Tucson Police Department, officials were called to the 2900 block of S. Kino Parkway around 10:00 p.m. Tucson Fire provided aid to the driver of the 2017 Kawasaki ZR900 motorcycle, but Morabet was pronounced dead at the scene.