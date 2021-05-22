McDavid without point again in Oilers loss to Jets in Game 2

It wasn’t pretty but we’ll take it. Final Score: 4-3 Oilers in OT. I’m not going to lie, the fact that this game started at 3pm was pretty sweet because it gave me an excuse to stop everything I was doing, crack a beer, and watch our playoff-bound Oilers play a meaningless game that gets us a small step closer to the big dance. Did the score matter? Not really. Did the stats matter? Not unless the boys had bonuses to play for. Apart from wanting to sew bubble wrap into Edmonton’s jerseys and pants, I was planning to sit back and enjoy the game for what it was regardless of the outcome. And with the Canadiens resting 11 of their regulars, I felt pretty good about our chances of having ourselves a fun little afternoon here. The Canadiens, however, seemed to have different plans as their youngsters got started with plenty of energy that gave the Oilers fits. Yet, despite the Habs scoring a pair of goals on a tough giveaway at both ends of the ice, the boys seemed unphased and found a way to respond both times in short order. Now, I’m not suggesting that giving up two rough goals in the opening period is the start you’d want, but if it’s ever going to happen, it sure does help when you’re playing a team that has half its roster sitting out.