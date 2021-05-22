newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

McDavid without point again in Oilers loss to Jets in Game 2

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDMONTON -- Connor McDavid has no points, and the Edmonton Oilers have one goal losing two games against the Winnipeg Jets in the Stanley Cup First Round. The center, who led the NHL with 105 points in the 56-game regular season, had five shots on goal playing 26:45 in a 1-0 overtime loss in Game 2 at Rogers Place on Friday.

www.nhl.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Tuukka Rask
Person
Connor Mcdavid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Stanley Cup Playoffs#Rogers Place#Nbcsn#Cbc#Tvas#The Toronto Maple Leafs#The St Louis Blues#The Montreal Canadiens#The Ottawa Senators#Mcdavid And Draisaitl#Recap Maple Leafs#Calgary Flames#Tavares Injured#Massmutual East#Amalie Arena#Minnesota Wild In Game#Bruins Forward#National Hockey League#Maple Leafs Top Canadiens#Xcel Energy Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Related
NHLNHL

Price healthy, will start for Canadiens in Game 1

Goalie excited about 'golden opportunity' against Maple Leafs after recovering from concussion. Carey Price said he's feeling good and is optimistic about the Montreal Canadiens beginning the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a clean slate. The goalie will start Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round against the Toronto Maple...
NHLNHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Capitals look to take 2-0 lead against Bruins

Avalanche begin postseason vs. Blues; Stamkos, Kucherov boost Lightning power play. Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily in-depth look at the 2021 NHL postseason. There are three playoff games scheduled for Monday and there were three Sunday. On Tap. There are three games on the Stanley Cup...
NHLNHL

Palmieri's OT goal lifts Islanders past Penguins in Game 1

PITTSBURGH -- Kyle Palmieri scored his second goal at 16:30 of overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday. Palmieri took a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau low in the...
NHLwiartonecho.com

A Stanley Cup is the next order of business for Connor McDavid. But when?

The next order of business for Connor McDavid is a Stanley Cup. But when?. Connor McDavid is easily the best player in the NHL. It’s no longer close, as his historic 2020-21 season attests. He’s been so dominant this year on the attack that only two other players in league history, Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe, have ever outscored the next group of top NHL scorers by a greater margin, according to research by Daryn Duliba.
NHLNHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs first-round storylines include Lightning health

Golden Knights goalie strategy, Chara facing Bruins with Capitals among things to watch. The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs features 16 teams in eight division-based best-of-7 series, which start Saturday. Here are the matchups and four storylines to follow in each division throughout the Stanley Cup First Round.
NHLoilersnation.com

GDB 55.0 Wrap Up: Even with reduced minutes, McDavid gets two points in the 4-3 Oilers OT win

It wasn’t pretty but we’ll take it. Final Score: 4-3 Oilers in OT. I’m not going to lie, the fact that this game started at 3pm was pretty sweet because it gave me an excuse to stop everything I was doing, crack a beer, and watch our playoff-bound Oilers play a meaningless game that gets us a small step closer to the big dance. Did the score matter? Not really. Did the stats matter? Not unless the boys had bonuses to play for. Apart from wanting to sew bubble wrap into Edmonton’s jerseys and pants, I was planning to sit back and enjoy the game for what it was regardless of the outcome. And with the Canadiens resting 11 of their regulars, I felt pretty good about our chances of having ourselves a fun little afternoon here. The Canadiens, however, seemed to have different plans as their youngsters got started with plenty of energy that gave the Oilers fits. Yet, despite the Habs scoring a pair of goals on a tough giveaway at both ends of the ice, the boys seemed unphased and found a way to respond both times in short order. Now, I’m not suggesting that giving up two rough goals in the opening period is the start you’d want, but if it’s ever going to happen, it sure does help when you’re playing a team that has half its roster sitting out.
NHLCBS Sports

Oilers' Connor McDavid: Seven straight multi-point efforts

McDavid distributed a pair of assists and had two shots Wednesday in a 4-3 overtime win over Montreal. McDavid set up power-play goals by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl, giving him two or more points in seven consecutive games and 12 of his last 13. McDavid has racked up an incredible 10 goals and 24 assists during that 13-game stretch and will take 104 points overall into Edmonton's regular-season finale Saturday against Vancouver.
NHLNHL

Bruins look for more from top line against Capitals in Game 2

Forwards Marchand, Bergeron, Pastrnak held to one assist in series-opening loss. The Boston Bruins are looking for more out of their top line when they visit the Washington Capitals in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup First Round on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS, NBCSWA, NESN). The...
NHLNHL

Malkin, Varlamov out for Game 1 between Penguins, Islanders

Center was game-time decision for Pittsburgh; Sorokin starts in goal for New York. Evgeni Malkin and Semyon Varlamov are out for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders on Sunday. Malkin, the Penguins center, and Valamov, the Islanders goalie, each practiced...
NHLNHL

Campbell to start for Maple Leafs in Game 1 against Canadiens

Goalie will play ahead of Andersen, who missed 24 of final 25 with knee injury. Jack Campbell will start for the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, CBC, SN, TVAS). "Really,...
NHLNHL

Wild shut out Golden Knights, win Game 1 in OT

LAS VEGAS -- Joel Eriksson Ek scored at 3:20 of overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 1-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday. After Marcus Foligno forced a turnover for Minnesota in Vegas' offensive zone,...
NHLdrive4five.blog

2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs Predictions

The 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs are here! The teams are set, the matchups are set, and the fun starts on Saturday night. Let’s try and guess how it will all turn out. The team indicated in italics wins the series. MassMutual East Division. Pittsburgh Penguins (1) vs. New York Islanders...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Stanley Cup Playoffs betting guide: Odds, picks, props and more

After a draining and occasionally uncertain regular season, the Stanley Cup Playoffs are finally upon us. Are you planning on placing a wager on a series winner? Or maybe you wanted to dip into the player-prop market a little? If so, you’ve come to the right place. Below is the...
NHLNHL

McDavid won't sit out regular-season finale for Oilers against Canucks

Center leading NHL scoring race, wants to 'make sure I'm sharp' for playoffs. Connor McDavid will not sit out the final regular-season game for the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday even though the Oilers are locked into their Stanley Cup Playoff matchup and the center has all but clinched the NHL scoring title.
NHLchatsports.com

The Toronto Maple Leafs Should Not Play Riley Nash

TORONTO, ON - APRIL 13: Pierre Engvall #47 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Calgary Flames during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on April 13, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Flames defeated the Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images) The Toronto Maple...
NHLtheScore

Looking North: Playoffs on deck for Canada's best

Welcome to the 17th edition of "Looking North," our weekly Friday dive into the all-Canadian division. This installment dates back to May 7. The 2020-21 regular season is quickly wrapping up, and the North Division playoffs are set. The Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Montreal Canadiens in Round 1, while the Edmonton Oilers will battle the Winnipeg Jets.
NHLNHL

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks 05.15.21

The Oilers host the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place for the final game of the 2020-21 regular season. Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers complete their 2020-21 regular-season schedule Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen...
NHLmountainviewtoday.ca

Big third period lifts Vancouver Canucks to 4-1 victory over Edmonton Oilers

EDMONTON — Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko added to an already deep collection of highlight reel-worthy saves on Saturday. The 25-year-old netminder stopped 31 shots, including a breakaway chance by Connor McDavid, as Vancouver downed the Edmonton Oilers 4-1. It was Demko's 15th win of the season. There's really no...
NHLthepost.on.ca

Adding a dash of Nash to the Maple Leafs lineup part of playoff recipe for Keefe

The Maple Leafs’ lineup for Game 1 came into clearer focus on Sunday. In the Leafs’ first practice to prepare for the best-of-seven series against the Montreal Canadiens starting on Thursday, some of what coach Sheldon Keefe put together looked rather familiar. Winger Zach Hyman, who has not played since...