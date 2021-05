All of the scoring occurred in the first four innings Tuesday afternoon, May 11, as Hillsboro outscored the host Morrisonville Mohawks in their venerable park. Jace Tuetken threw the first five innings to claim the mound victory; Dillon Smail efficiently worked the final two. John Wolf was tagged with the loss as the Toppers bunched hits early, but Wolf and lead-off hitter Dominic Golitko each had two of the Mohawks’ seven hits.