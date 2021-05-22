LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Washington’s famous words discourage party affiliation. In my effort to inform myself of current affairs and political machinations, I am frequently amused by those who assert “if we ignore history, we are bound to repeat it,” or words to that effect. To each of them I suggest that they take the time to read the complete farewell address by President George Washington after he completed his honorable service as our first president and “The Father of Our Country.”www.paducahsun.com