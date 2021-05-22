newsbreak-logo
NBA

Ja Morant ensures Grizzlies extend season at expense of Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant (AP)

Ja Morant bagged 35 points – including two jump shots in the final 48 seconds of overtime – as the Memphis Grizzlies booked their play-off place with a 117-112 win over the Golden State Warriors.

The Grizzlies earned the eighth seed in the Western Conference and will go on to face the Utah Jazz in a best-of-seven series as the post-season gets under way.

Memphis were nine points ahead with three minutes left to play in regulation but Golden State went on a 9-0 run to draw level, while Draymond Green missed an 11-foot shot which could have seen the Warriors through.

In the extra five minutes, Jordan Poole put the Warriors up by one with a three-pointer with 1:50 to go, but lost the ball out of bounds as Golden State were down by three to put Memphis in pole position.

Morant scored a driving jump shot with 4.5 seconds left and a Desmond Bane dunk sealed the win.

