Dead Whale Washes Up on Linda Mar Beach

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Presenting 117 & 119 N Eldorado St, two homes consisting of a brand new 2 Bed / 1 Bath ADU, & an updated & modern 3 Bed / 3 Bath 2-story single family home, located near downtown San Mateo! 117 N Eldorado St is a newly updated 2-story detached single family home, with 3 beds & 3 en-suite baths, & bonus rooms. Updated living/dining area features soaring ceilings, chef's kitchen, generous counter space & skylights. 119 N Eldorado is a newly built ground up detached 2 Bed, 1 Bath ADU with a private entrance, in-unit washer/dryer, & separate electric/gas meters. Property has a new roof, many new windows, new garage, 2 private yards, & ample parking on newly paved driveway. Historical tax records show #117 is 1,790 sq. ft. Architectural Permit Set Drawings states #117 is 2,027 sq. ft., not including ADU. New ADU #119 is 570 sq. ft. per approved permits. Buyers shall do own research & diligence to their satisfaction. Sellers Agents & Broker do not warrant the info. 117NEldorado.com Spanning 4,200SqFt with 2-car garage & 870 SqFt of outdoor space, the flexible floor plan offer endless opportunity. The main floor boasts exquisite period details, tall ceilings and formal living and dining rooms. The remodeled chef's kitchen has ss appliances & a family room (or extra bedroom) with ornate gas fireplace opens to a big private Euro terrace & deck w/ a hot tub, outdoor shower & fountain. The owner's suite boasts custom closets, a soaking tub, fireplace & a large remodeled bathroom. There is also a large 2nd bedroom and full bathroom on this floor. The vast lower level offers a separate street entrance & flexible open-plan areas ideal as a workspace with an office/media room, patio and a gym/rec room. A bedroom, bathroom & laundry room complete this level. Interior access to 2-car garage. Communal garden nextcdoor. Close to Hayes Valley amenities & easy transit. The condo has a fully upgraded bath & modern-style shower stall with an upgraded kitchen. Inside laundry, LED recessed lighting, laminated flooring & much more. Seller will credit 6 month of HOA fee. Hurry won't last! Live in style w/hardwood floors, recessed & custom Lighting, Chefs Kitchen u will love w/sunny dining nook/family room option. Large laundry room in half bath. GRAND Living Room w/ custom gas fireplace with double sliding doors leading to large entertainment patio. Vaulted Ceilings upstairs w/2 Master Suites: each with custom-built walk-in closets. Stunning Hotel like Spa Style Bathroom like NO OTHER. Custom Surround Sound and more. JUST professionally Freshly painted and All NEW modern outlets and finishes. Custom security system protects home. Secure underground gated garage w/2 large spaces & a storage closet. Walking distance to Downtown Burlingame & San Mateo. Easy freeway access. Move in Ready!! This sunfilled home offers EVERYTHING for the pickiest buyer wanting ALL the best. BRING OFFERS NOW..