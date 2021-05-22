San Diego 16, Seattle 1

Lamet is listed as the starter for Friday's game against the Astros, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The Padres have handled Lamet with extreme caution thus far this season due to the elbow issue that ended his 2020 campaign prematurely. He didn't make his season debut until late April and immediately hit the injured list for a brief period due to forearm tightness after making just one appearance. Three of his five outings thus far have counted as starts, though he's handled a similar workload in all five, lasting two innings in his first four and three in his most recent appearance. That suggests he's unlikely to last longer than four innings this time around, but a return to the rotation after making multi-inning relief appearances in each of his last two trips to the mound still represents progress.