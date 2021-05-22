San Diego 16, Seattle 1

newsbreak-logo
Ramirez p000000--- c-Haggerty ph-rf100000.183. a-singled for Middleton in the 5th. b-walked for Hill in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Ramirez in the 8th. LOB_Seattle 8, San Diego 6. 2B_Haniger (10), Cronenworth (11), Kim (4). 3B_Pham (1). HR_Grisham (6), off Flexen; Tatis Jr. (11), off Flexen; Cronenworth (5), off Ramirez. RBIs_Seager (30), Grisham (14), Hosmer 2 (23), Pham 2 (10), Tatis Jr. 4 (20), Profar (12), Cronenworth 5 (17), Kim (11). SB_Tatis Jr. (9), Pham (4).

MLBDodger Insider

Friar Fotos: Padres Sweep Mariners

The San Diego Padres completed a 3-series sweep wrapping up the home stand without dropping a single game. The final weekend series against the Seattle ended with the debut of the ‘swag chain’, a return of ‘Slam Diego’ and a 16-run game.
MLBmadfriars.com

San Diego Padres Daily Farm Report: May 24

Key Statistics: CF John Andreoli, 1-for-4, R, HR (2), RBI; LF Gosuke Katoh, 1-for-4, R, HR (1), RBI; 1B Nick Tanielu, 3-for-4; LHP MacKenzie Gore, 3 IP, H, 5 BB, 4 K; LHP Nick Ramirez (L, 0-1) IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 K; RHP Jesse Scholtens, 2 IP, H, ER, 3 K.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Woodruff expected to start as Milwaukee hosts San Diego

San Diego Padres (30-17, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (23-23, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (1-0, 3.79 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (2-2, 1.58 ERA, .74 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -113, Padres -103; over/under is 7...
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Ready to start

Lamet is listed as the starter for Friday's game against the Astros, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The Padres have handled Lamet with extreme caution thus far this season due to the elbow issue that ended his 2020 campaign prematurely. He didn't make his season debut until late April and immediately hit the injured list for a brief period due to forearm tightness after making just one appearance. Three of his five outings thus far have counted as starts, though he's handled a similar workload in all five, lasting two innings in his first four and three in his most recent appearance. That suggests he's unlikely to last longer than four innings this time around, but a return to the rotation after making multi-inning relief appearances in each of his last two trips to the mound still represents progress.
MLBtonyspicks.com

San Diego Padres vs Milwaukee Brewers 5/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

San Diego Padres vs Milwaukee Brewers 5/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The San Diego Padres will have their second match with the Milwaukee Brewers at the American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 7:40 PM EDT. The Padres hauled 9 consecutive wins in the late season...
MLBESPN

Evan Longoria powers San Francisco past Arizona

PHOENIX --  Evan Longoria had three hits, including a three-run homer, and drove in four runs, Kevin Gausman struck out nine in five scoreless innings and San Francisco broke a three-game losing streak with an 8-0 victory over Arizona on Tuesday night. Longoria hit his sixth homer of the...
MLBtonyspicks.com

San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The San Francisco Giants will meet with the Arizona Diamondbacks in NHL action in Chase Field, AZ, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 9:40 PM (EDT). After being swept by the Dodgers over the weekend, the San Francisco Giants, who are 28-19, will seek to get back on course against the slumping Diamondbacks (18-30). Tonight’s game is the second match of a two-game series. Although the outcome of last night’s match was not yet known at the time of writing, the Giants scored three runs in the first inning on Brandon Crawford’s bases-clearing double. San Francisco is 3rd at 28-19 in the NL West.
MLBespnpressroom.com

On Deck: First Place New York Mets, with deGrom Projected to Start, Host Second Place Atlanta Braves on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell May 30

Defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers Visit Astros Tonight on Wednesday Night Baseball Presented by Hankook Tire. The first place New York Mets, with Jacob deGrom projected to take the mound, will host the second place Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuña Jr. on Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell on May 30 at 7 p.m. ET. The Sunday Night Baseball team of Matt Vasgersian, World Series Champion and ESPN analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary on ESPN. Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Chris Singleton will call the action over the airwaves on ESPN Radio, where coverage begins at 6 p.m.
MLBnumberfire.com

Tommy Pham leading off for Padres Tuesday

San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham will bat leadoff on Tuesday against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Pham hit second in Monday's series opener and provided a two-run homer for the Padres in a losing effort. He has swapped spots in the order with Jurickson Profar for Tuesday's contest.
MLBchatsports.com

San Diego Padres fans will love this Fernando Tatis Jr. bobblehead

Is there a player in baseball that’s more fun to watch than San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.?. That’s what we thought. He does it all – and he does it all well. And he’s got San Diego in first place in the National League West division. Which is...
Spokane, WAgozags.com

BSB: Zags Host San Diego in Final WCC Regular-Season Series

SPOKANE, Wash. – The #14 Gonzaga baseball team hosts second-place San Diego for a three-game series May 28-30 at Patterson Baseball Complex and Coach Steve Hertz Field. The West Coast Conference regular-season title is on the line; Gonzaga is currently one win away from securing the outright title. #14 GONZAGA...
MLBprosportsextra.com

New York Yankees Player Dead; Yankees To Trade for Kris Bryant?

It is always unfortunate to learn of the passing of anybody, let alone a professional athlete you grew up watching. It was reported earlier this week that former New York Yankees and New York Mets catcher Phil Lombardi passed away due to complications with brain cancer surgery. Lombardi was a...
MLBprosportsextra.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Dies; Jose Berrios Leaving The Twins?

It seems like every couple of weeks there is a death to report of an athlete. Whether it be current or past, some of these guys just go way too soon. It was reported late last week that former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Beckwith passed away. He played for...