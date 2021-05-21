Crown Point teen eyes the skies and earns $10k scholarship

June 5-6: Warren County's Ride On Weekend returns, highlighting four mountain biking trails in the county. The June 5 event features riding at Gurney Lane Bike Park in Queensbury and at Brant Lake Bike Park in Brant Lake. The June 6 event features riding at Garnet Hill Lodge in North River and Ski Bowl Park in North Creek. Registration is $25 for either day or $45 for the whole weekend, and runs 8-10 a.m. at Gurney Lane on June 5 and Garnet Hill Lodge on June 6. Proceeds from registrations will go to continuing development and maintenance of trail networks. For more information, click on www.rideonny.com or rideonny.wixsite.com/weekend.