Crown Point teen eyes the skies and earns $10k scholarship
Westport teen Lauren Kimball and her father began flight training together with Leaf Air in Glens Falls on her 16th birthday and will be ready for her first solo flight in the next few weeks. Photo taken during a flight lesson in a Cessna 172 from Leaf Air LLC. — CROWN POINT | Lauren Kimball, a junior at Crown Point Central School, was recently selected to receive a $10,000 flight training scholarship through the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association to complete her private pilot certificate.suncommunitynews.com