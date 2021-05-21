newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Stefanik calls on USTR to enforce dairy provisions

By News Report
suncommunitynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“North Country dairy farmers deserve the market access they were promised as part of the USMCA signing." WASHINGTON, D.C. | U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is urging the United States Trade Representative to fully enforce dairy provisions in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement. In a letter sent May 21, Stefanik said Canada’s allocation...

suncommunitynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elise Stefanik
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#United States#Ustr#Usmca#U S Mexico Canada#Canadian#House#Dairy Provisions#U S Dairy Farmers#Market Access#Country#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
Foreign PolicyBloomberg

Republicans Threatening to Delay Action on Senate’s China Bill

Senate Republicans are threatening to hold up a vote on a sweeping bill to bolster U.S. economic competitiveness and confront China’s rise unless Majority Leader Chuck Schumer allows them to offer more changes. Schumer is pressing to wrap up work this week on the legislation, which would plow more than...
Congress & Courts13 WHAM

Senators call on USDA to provide aid for NY dairy farmers

Washington, D.C. – Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) are calling on the USDA to provide greater assistance to New York dairy farmers. They say dairy farms have faced a number of challenges in recent years – including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a news...
Agricultureoceana.org

Oceana Applauds USTR for Addressing Forced Labor in Fishing

Following the announcement, Oceana’s deputy vice president for U.S. campaigns, Beth Lowell, issued this statement:. “Oceana applauds U.S. leadership in the fight against Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing and forced labor. Proposing that the WTO address forced labor as part of its ongoing fisheries subsidies negotiations is a logical and natural fit to support its mandated efforts to reduce overfishing and IUU fishing. Safe conditions, fair terms, and humane treatment of workers is a ‘must have’ pillar of sustainable seafood. By using all tools, including trade mechanisms like this, the U.S. can ensure that our seafood is not the product of IUU fishing or forced labor and other human rights abuses. All seafood sold in the U.S. should be safe, legally caught, responsible sourced, and honestly labeled.”
AgricultureWCAX

Gillibrand calls for more aid to dairy farmers

This weekend is a big one for those looking to kick off the summer season outdoors. Some state parks have been open since the beginning of May, but others are starting up Friday. Vermont, New Hampshire among states to reach Biden’s vaccine goal. Updated: 2 hours ago. Vermont and New...
Congress & Courtswnax.com

National Biodiesel Board Pleased With Introduction Of Biodiesel Tax Credit Bill

The National Biodiesel Board is pleased with introduction in Congress of the Biodiesel Tax Credit Extension Act of 2021. NBB’s Vice President of Federal Affairs Kurt Kovarik says his group worked with Senators and Representatives on the measure which extends the credit through 2025..He says Iowa’s Chuck Grassley is the lead sponsor in the Senate., and the timing of the introduction is positive.
Congress & Courtsprotocol.com

Amazon's MGM deal has lawmakers calling for bigger merger enforcement

Amazon's purchase of MGM for more than $8 billion has U.S. lawmakers, who are pushing to reform antitrust laws, renewing their emphasis on mergers. "Amazon's proposed purchase of MGM reinforces what we already know — they are laser-focused on expanding and entrenching their monopoly power," Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, who led a monthslong probe of big tech companies that heard testimony from Jeff Bezos and other CEOs, said on Twitter. "That's bad for workers, consumers, and small businesses."
Congress & Courtsnny360.com

Republicans are not acting on our behalf

Republicans are a shameful lot. There is no sense of decency among those who voted against a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. Because of their refusal to investigate this horrendous assault on our U.S. Capitol and Constitution, we have no choice but to call them what they really are: Traitors. They would rather see the demise of democracy than disclose the truth.
Agricultureillinoisnewsnow.com

USTR moves forward in dairy dispute process

U.S. Trade Ambassador Katherine Tai has requested a dispute settlement panel under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement to review measures adopted by Canada that she says undermine the ability of American dairy exporters to sell to Canadian consumers. During a press briefing Tuesday, a USTR senior associate general counsel attorney said...
Agriculture95.3 MNC

USTR Begins USMCA Dispute Panel on Dairy Trade with Canada

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai Tuesday announced the U.S. has requested and established a dispute settlement panel under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement regarding dairy trade. The request seeks to review measures adopted by Canada that “undermine the ability of American dairy exporters to sell a wide range of products to Canadian consumers.”
Agriculturefarms.com

Dairy Industry Applauds USTR Decision to Pursue USMCA Dispute Settlement Case Enforcing Dairy Market Access Obligations in Canada

The U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) and the National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) praised today's announcement that U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai has initiated a U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) dispute settlement proceeding over Canada's administration of dairy tariff rate quotas (TRQs). USDEC and NMPF have been calling for full enforcement of...
U.S. Politicsdtnpf.com

USTR Requests USMCA Dispute Settlement Over Canadian Dairy Measures

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- The first trade dispute panel request from the Biden administration under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will come against Canada over dairy measures that undermine U.S. dairy exports to Canada. The move reflects continued dispute about Canada's domestic dairy policies even after a deal was struck to...
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

GOP senators call on Vilsack to detail Biden plan on farm estates

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-KS, and Republican members of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry are calling on U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to make public a detailed explanation and any supporting economic analyses that clarifies how the Joe Biden administration’s proposed tax increases will affect farm estates.
Congress & Courtsbloombergtax.com

Grassley, Cantwell Introduce Bill to Support Biodiesel Industry

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley and Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell introduce legislation to extend the current federal biodiesel tax credit program through 2025. “The biodiesel tax credit has proven to work by reducing our dependence on foreign oil and lowering greenhouse gas emissions,” Grassley says in statement. NOTE:. Soaring Biofuel Costs...
U.S. PoliticsLeader-Herald

Stefanik’s rise is disconcerting

Liz Cheney has been ousted as House Republican conference chair, [and was] replaced by Elise Stefanik of New York. The reason is that Cheney has called Trump out on the election lie and is trying to get the GOP to be honest. She’s losing that fight. The party’s federal lawmakers are choosing Trump over truth. Trump has asked them to boot Cheney out of the number-three Republican House leadership post, and they [did] so.
Economycapitalpress.com

USTR challenges Canada over manipulation of dairy access

U.S. Trade Representative Katharine Tai on Tuesday initiated a dispute settlement case over Canada’s manipulation of dairy tariff rate quotas to discourage imports of U.S. dairy products. The U.S. dairy industry has had longstanding concerns about Canada undermining its trade agreements. Those concerns didn’t go away with U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement implemented...
Agriculturedairyfoods.com

Dairy groups laud U.S. Trade Representative’s call for dispute settlement against Canada on its dairy tariff rate quotas

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), the U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) and the National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) applauded U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai for initiating a formal dispute settlement case over Canada’s manipulation of dairy tariff rate quotas (TRQs) under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Washington, D.C.-based IDFA said...
U.S. Politicswisfarmer.com

US advances USMCA dispute panel to enforce Canada's dairy commitments

Ambassador Katherine Tai announced this week that the United States has requested and established a dispute settlement panel under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) to review measures adopted by the Government of Canada that undermine the ability of American dairy exporters to sell a wide range of products to Canadian consumers.