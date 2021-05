It was an outburst by Chase Dowling after a crash Friday in the SK Modified feature that certainly perked to life a chilled crowd in the grandstand. Following a lap 23 restart in the 40-lap feature, contact from Ronnie Williams in turn two sent Andrew Molleur up the track and into Dowling. Both Dowling and Molleur ended the night with wrecked cars after the incident. Williams was penalized for overaggressive driving.