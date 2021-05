Quincy Roche has been touted as another 6th round gem for the Steelers, a player that could have instant impact and is a popular selection as a major steal of the draft. The Steelers could certainly stand that kind of impact from the rookie, as the outside linebacker depth isn’t the greatest with 3 of the team’s top 5 outside linebackers in 2020 snaps played not on the roster, including 4-year starter Bud Dupree.