newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Kentaro Miura, The Creator Of ‘Berserk’, Has Died At The Age Of 54

By Ollie Barder
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In very sad news, Kentaro Miura, the creator behind Berserk, has died at the age of 54. Specifically, Kentaro Miura died on May 6 at 2:48 p.m. due to acute aortic dissection. His family held a private service. Miura was not only a brilliant artist but an excellent storyteller as...

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

191K+
Followers
48K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kentaro Miura
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Creator#Fantasy#Manga#Final Fantasy Xiv#Hobbylink Tv#Supernatural Foes#Final Fantasy Vii#Toy Reviews#Fight#Acute Aortic Dissection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Monster Hunter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
Related
Entertainmentmultiversitycomics.com

Jesse Hamm, Comics Creator and Essayist, Has Died

Comic book writer and artist Jesse Hamm has died: his wife and fellow cartoonist, Anna Sahrling-Hamm, announced the news on Twitter, stating he “just died. Blood clot in lung. I have no idea what to do now.”. A member of the Portland-based comics collective Helioscope, Hamm’s bibliography included work for...
Video GamesComicBook

Final Fantasy 14 Players Honor Berserk's Kentaro Miura With "Dark Knight Tribute"

Anime fans were rocked when it was revealed that the prolific creator of Berserk, Kentaro Miura, had passed, with a large number of players of the multiplayer massively online role-playing game, Final Fantasy XIV, putting together a "Dark Knight Tribute" to honor the mangaka. Berserk has been running since the 1980s, telling the story of Guts and the Band of the Hawk dealing with a world that is besieged by demons, with the anime franchise never afraid to dive into some serious blood and guts throughout. Though it doesn't have an anime series running now, Berserk remains a fan favorite.
ComicsIGN

Fans Mourn The Loss of Legendary Manga Artist Kentaro Miura

Kentaro Miura, the creator of the manga Berserk, has died from acute aortic dissection on May 6. He was 54. News of his passing was announced by the manga's publisher on Twitter at 11am today (May 20). Miura had worked on various manga throughout his illustrious career, but he is...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Berserk Deluxe Edition Volume 8 Preorders Explode After Miura's Death

With his passing on May 6th and the official announcement delivered on May 20th, Kentaro Miura's popular manga series Berserk has seen a massive upswing in interest and sales. The series has followed the Black Swordsman Guts for 40 volumes, as he has sought vengeance against his former friend and leader, Griffith. With the last volume published in Japan in 2018 and the English translation published by Dark Horse in 2019, the few chapters published in the interim period before Miura's death were not designed to finish the series. However, Miura's passing has lead to a scarcity of copies of Berserk available, especially the newer Dark Horse Berserk Deluxe Editions.
Comicshypebeast.com

'Berserk' Fans Mourn Death of Creator With 'Final Fantasy XIV' Memorials

Following the loss of Berserk creator Kentaro Miura, manga/anime fans took to Final Fantasy XIV to hold large-scale impromptu memorials for the beloved artist. Taking advantage of FFXIV‘s class change system, users all took on the Dark Knight class which carries a greatsword much like the protagonist of Berserk, Guts. Characters stood in formation holding similar poses to celebrate Kentaro Miura and his contributions to the world of entertainment. Players also took the chance to summon the newly introduced Wanderer’s Campfire minion to add to embrace.
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Kentaro Miura, the influential figure of the author of Berserk, a bridge between Devilman and Dark Souls

The end of The 80s and 90s represent a time of the emergence of Japanese popular culture. A few years in which manga saw the birth of some of its most relevant references. Since The sword of the immortal (1993) o Alita (1990), until Saint Seiya (1985) o Rurouni Kenshin (1994), among many others. A drift that would end up culminating in true animation masterpieces such as Ghost in the Shell (1995) the Perfect Blue (1997), and capital series such as Neon Genesis Evangelion (1994) the Cowboy Bebop (1998). And among all that creative explosion we came across Berserk, a work that filtered through the eyes of a child of the nineties, could be as spectacular as it is disturbing. But of course, that was not, precisely, his target audience, although in those days the discourse that animation and “comics” were a kid’s thing still dominated. Nothing could be further from the truth, then Berserk is framed within the seinen, a genre that targets the adult audience, with dark stories, complex plots, explicit violence, and the possibility of running into foul language and sex. Within the genre, this work stands as one of its longest-lived, influential and representative. The responsible? Kentaro Miura, a mangaka who, unfortunately, has just left us, but who has left his mark on our hearts with the same force with the Guts brandishes his sword.. Let’s talk a bit about her figure.
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Kentaro Miura Net Worth: Kentaro Miura passed away, check his Wiki, Age, Twitter, Wife, Family!

A piece of heartbreaking news is coming into the highlights related to the Iconic manga author whose name is Kentaro Miura leaves the world on 06 May 2021 cause of some health issues. He was one of the most prominent and well-known manga artists. He was mainly known for his Berserk series. He has gained huge respect and honor from his fans. Kentaro’s death is a big shock and loss for the Anime world. He earned a number of fans in his whole career. After knowing his death news, his fans are pouring tribute to him. Our deepest condolences to his family and close friends.
ComicsSiliconera

Manga Creator Ichiro Tominaga Has Died

Manga creator and artist Ichiro Tominaga died on May 5, 2021 in Setagaya, Tokyo. Though the death occurred earlier this month, the news only broke on May 21. He died of natural causes at age 96. He was famous for manga such as Chinkoro Ane-chan, Sekkachi Neeya, and Ponkotsu Oyaji. [Thanks, Anime News Network!]
Celebritiesmixmag.net

Japanese sound artist Yoshi Wada has died age 77

Yoshimasa 'Yoshi' Wada has passed away at 77. Tashi, his son, broke the news on May 20. The composer innovated free improvisation, and created a number of sound installations across his career. Yoshi moved from Japan to New York City in 1968 - becoming a part of the Fluxus art movement and working with George Mancunias.
Behind Viral Videos1051thebounce.com

YouTube Has $100 Million To Pay Creators To Make ‘Shorts’ Videos

YouTube announced that they have a $100 million fund that will pay their most popular creators on their Shorts product to compete with TikTok, CNBC reports. YouTube said in a blog post that “the Shorts Fund is just the first step in our journey to build a long-term monetization model for Shorts on YouTube.” The company added the fund will be launched in the forthcoming months.
Musicnextmosh.com

Rob Farr (Warrior) has died at the age of 58

Rob Farr – best known for his work with Warrior, Détente and WWIII – has died at the age of 58 on May 9, 2021. Warrior drummer Dave DuCey (ex-Rob Rock, ex-WWIII, ex-Rhino Bucket) released the following statement: “I’m in shock. My friend Rob Farr passed away yesterday. We played in a band together for 8 years (National Dust) and it’s hard to believe that it’s true. We played in Sturgis together in ’06 and ’07 and countless other gigs. We played together at the Bang Your Head Festival in 2009 in Germany, and Rocklahoma the same year with Warrior.”
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

A new Final Fantasy PS5 exclusive could be announced at E3

A brand new Final Fantasy PS5 exclusive could be announced at this year's E3. According to Resetera user Navtra, who has previously correctly predicted other upcoming announcements, Square Enix may be revealing “a PS5 exclusive FF title, and a cross-gen Eidos title” at E3 2021. The leaker also claims that...