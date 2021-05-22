Special Weather Statement issued for Emmons, Sioux by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 01:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Emmons; Sioux SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN SIOUX AND SOUTHERN EMMONS COUNTIES UNTIL 145 AM CDT At 121 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Kenel, or 11 miles southeast of Fort Yates, moving northeast at 55 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Linton, Fort Yates, Temvik, Cattail Recreation Area and Beaver Bay Recreation Area. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek shelter inside a building or vehicle.alerts.weather.gov