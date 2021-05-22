Special Weather Statement issued for Emmons, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Burn bans may be in effect. Contact local authorities for details. Target Area: Bottineau; Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Foster; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McLean; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Stutsman; Ward; Wells RED FLAG WARNING TODAY FOR MOST OF CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA .Critical fire weather conditions are expected from late this morning through early this evening across most of central North Dakota. By the afternoon hours expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs in the 60s and humidity values as low as 15 percent. Additionally, northwest winds will increase, with sustained values up to 25 mph and gusts to 40 mph. Winds will be strongest east and diminish towards the western edge of the warning. These factors, combined with dry vegetation will lead to critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch has been upgraded to a Red Flag Warning. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Most of central North Dakota * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.