In 2013 Robinson Cano found himself in a similar situation that Francisco Lindor and the Mets are in right now. Derek Jeter was out for most of the season, A-Rod, Mark Teixeira and Curtis Granderson all missed significant time and Cano found himself with a cast of characters that resembled what the Mets have right now. The biggest difference? The fact that Cano had a really impressive season which Lindor is struggling to get to at this point. Let's not forget that Cano is still a member of the Mets albeit suspended. He is still technically a teammate of Francisco Lindor so why not give him a call and see the right approach to the current predicament but also pick his brain on playing in the Big Apple.