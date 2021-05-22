newsbreak-logo
Charlottesville, VA

Fundraiser for music outreach program

By News Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An organization that aims to bring the community together through a shared love of music is looking for some help. The Front Porch is looking to reach a goal of raising $50,000 by June 30 for its Roots and Wings program. Every dollar donated will...

Albemarle County, VANBC 29 News

Students painting murals at Hollymead Elementary School

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Hollymead Elementary School in Albemarle County are painting murals that will hang outside the building for everyone to see. They took part in a design competition and three drawings were chosen. A Charlottesville illustrator, Scott DuBar, put the designs together to create four...
Charlottesville, VAWHSV

Balloons being donated to patients at UVA Children’s Hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Balloons are being repurposed to put smiles on patients’ faces at UVA Children’s Hospital. More than 150 balloons traveled to the hospital Monday, May 17, thanks to University of Virginia 2020 graduates. “For years, UVA graduates have been bringing balloons to graduation and I think it’s...
Charlottesville, VAcbs19news

Red Shed Mural Project seeking submissions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The McGuffey Art Center is now accepting muralist submissions for its Red Shed Mural project. Submissions opened Monday and will be open until June 30. This is in collaboration with the Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative and Charlottesville Mural Project. The chosen artists will paint the...
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Charlottesville, VAwina.com

Carver and Key rec centers reopen with affordable pass options available

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The Carver and Key recreation centers have reopened in the city after long closures during the pandemic. While Key center is open to anyone who wants to walk in, reservations are required before going to Carver. Carver patrons are able to use the fitness center, gym, and group fitness classes while the Key gymnasium is open for indoor basketball and pickleball.
Charlottesville, VAcbs19news

Cville Pride cancels 2021 festival

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An event that normally brings thousands of people to the downtown area of Charlottesville will not be taking place this year. Cville Pride announced on Friday that it is canceling the 2021 Pride Festival that would have been held in September. According to a release,...
Charlottesville, VAwina.com

Class of 2020 Walks the Lawn, then all the way to Scott Stadium

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Long overdue, the Class of 2020 at the University of Virginia finally got to Walk the Lawn in a postponed and first-of-its-kind Final Exercises ceremony in history. More than 2800 grads did get to walk down the Rotunda steps into the Lawn. However, instead of walking across to sit facing a stage in front of Old Cabell Hall, these grads walked off the Lawn west, down McCormick bridging across Emmet Street, then going down an array of paths to their Scott Stadium destination where ceremonies were being held. The stadium is the only location on the Grounds large enough to accommodate the ceremonies under Governor Northam’s gathering guidelines for graduations.
Albemarle County, VAcbs19news

Albemarle boy dedicated to keeping his neighborhood clean

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Luke Cox may be just nine years old, but he is already dedicated to his passions. He loves picking up trash. Luke, a student at Baker Butler Elementary School, has woken up around 5 a.m. on Thursday mornings for three years to drive alongside his neighborhood's garbage man in his own personal trash truck. He rolls trash cans and helps put bags of garbage into the truck.
Charlottesville, VANBC 29 News

People go maskless in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Now that fully vaccinated people in Virginia aren’t required to wear masks at most places, those who have gotten the shot are taking advantage of that freedom. At IX Art Park on May 15, many people were walking around the farmers market maskless. Thomas Hartka says...
Charlottesville, VANBC 29 News

L.e.g.a.c.i. eats giving back to police officers in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - L.e.g.a.c.i. eats paid it forward Friday evening at the Charlottesville Police Station. In honor of Police Appreciation Week, the nonprofit organization delivered fresh bread, slow smoked brisket, pulled pork loin, and crazy cranberry coleslaw to the police officers who were coming in for their night shift and ending their day shift.
Charlottesville, VAWHSV

VIA holding programming for students with disabilities during the summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This unconventional school year will be wrapping up soon. For many, it’s important children mitigate the learning loss gap from school closings. The Virginia Institute of Autism has summer programming that can help students with disabilities avoid falling behind. VIA’s Clinical Director Shonnett Brand says it’s...
Charlottesville, VADaily Progress

Downtown community chalkboard shifting to new management

A local arts nonprofit soon will be taking over management of the First Amendment Monument on the Downtown Mall after at least two years of no maintenance. Charlottesville’s City Council voted unanimously recently to transfer the lease to The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative after the organization expressed interest in managing the chalkboard.
Charlottesville, VAcarbonradio.com

How to Get to the Best View in Charlottesville

And the beautiful trail that leads you there. Charlottesville is a special place. It is a small city that sits along the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia, which makes it an ideal place to seek out panoramic views and enjoy nature in any season. As you travel to Charlottesville from any direction, you can see the vast and varied landscapes that draw people to exploring the nature around the city. It is no wonder the region is growing in popularity as more and more people find homes near these awe-inspiring views.
Albemarle County, VANBC 29 News

Regal Cinema reopens Friday, May 14

ALBEMARLE CO., Va. (WVIR) - Regal Cinema 14 in the Shops at Stonefield is turning its lights back on and reopening the doors Friday, May 14. The theater is still working to keep everyone safe by allowing people to buy their tickets at a self-serve kiosk or through the Regal App.