Stastny scores in OT, Jets beat Oilers 1-0 for 2-0 lead

WINNIPEG, May 14, 2021 - The Winnipeg Jets announced today the winners of their regular season year-end awards for the 2020-21 regular season. The Hercules Tire Three Stars Award was presented to Connor Hellebuyck as the Jets player to receive the most 'Three Stars' honours in 2020-21. The 27-year-old goaltender has been recognized game-after-game for his outstanding play and he is the reigning Vezina Trophy winner (awarded to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position). Hellebuyck leads the league in games played (44), minutes played (2,543), shots against (1,299), and saves (1,189), while he ranks in the top five in wins (23) and shutouts (4). The Commerce, Michigan native was recognized as the first star on six occasions, while he was second star five times and third star in four games.