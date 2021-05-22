Puppets coming out of storage
NEW ULM — The puppet wagon is returning to New Ulm Parks this summer after a year off. The puppet wagon will ride again starting the weekend of June 14 and will be out through the next five weeks with a final performance at the Brown County Fair. The wagon had to take a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, but Park and Recreation and the team at Healthy Community Healthy Youth (HCHY) will be able to bring puppet entertainment to New Ulm children again.www.nujournal.com