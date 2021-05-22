Puppets coming out of storage

NEW ULM — Suminagashi or “floating ink” is an ancient paper marbling technique that involves using ink and a resist in a pan of water to create a sequence of rings that are transferred to paper. The resulting prints can then be used for book binding and art projects. Join us on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 4 p.m. for a Creative Bug tutorial about the process with instructor Jody Alexander. Then, get a chance to create your own marbled paper. This class is for ages 8 and above and will be held in the library’s meeting room. All materials will be provided. Masks and social distancing are required. You may work at the same table with a family member that you currently live with, but each family member must register separately. Space is limited and registration is on a first come first serve basis. You may register for the program by going to www.newulmlibrary.org and opening the Library Events page on the left side of the screen. For more information or to register over the phone please call (507) 359-8331 ext. 182.