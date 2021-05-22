Local physician to challenge Rogers

Somerset physician Dr. Richard Van Dam will challenge incumbent Hal Rogers for his seat representing Kentucky's 5th Congressional District in 2022.

You might think it's quite a leap -- from being the medical director at Oakwood to entering the fierce political realm to seek a spot in Congress.

But Dr. Richard Van Dam is used to difficult transitions.

He was a fourth-generation school teacher in his native Michigan before honoring his dying mother's wishes for him to become a physician. Then he went back to college to receive his MBA and became a medical administrator.

And now Washington?

Van Dam says he is more than ready.

The Somerset physician announced this week he would seek the Republican nomination for the U.S. House of Representatives for the 5th Congressional District -- a district that has been locked down for over four decades by the legendary Hal Rogers.

"I certainly would have big shoes to fill," Van Dam said. "Congressman Rogers is a giant -- he's been doing it for over 40 years and he's brought so much to the 5th District and to this community.

"I would love for Congressman Rogers to personally mentor me so the baton can be passed without losing any traction," Van Dam added.

Van Dam noted that he "had spoken" to Rogers about his intentions but had not received a response.

Rogers, 83, told the Commonwealth Journal on Friday that he intended to seek a 22nd consecutive term.

Van Dam said if elected, he would "build on" what Rogers has accomplished.

"I want to secure southern and eastern Kentucky for the next 20 years or so," Van Dam said.

The physician described himself as "very conservative" politically -- but also, very open-minded.

"I live by family and community values -- I'm very strong in my faith," Van Dam said. "But we do need to understand there are different sides of each story and and we need to understand all the angles.

"There's such political division right now -- both within parties and between parties," Van Dam added. "It's discouraging, but I see that it's a time to heal and to find cooperation for the good of everyone in this nation.

"We need to restore dignity to the political system."

The 42-year-old Van Dam grew up in Michigan, the son of two school teachers. Eventually, he would go on to become a fourth-generation educator and teach at the middle school and high school levels.

"I loved teaching -- it's in my blood," Van Dam said.

But when his mother contracted breast cancer, one of her wishes was that one of her children would become a physician. So Van Dam went back to school and studied to become a doctor.

"Sadly, my mother passed away five weeks before I graduated from medical school," Van Dam said. "She was a kind, generous woman who truly wanted me to help individuals and families.

"I worked hard to become the best doctor I could be. I not only wanted to help individuals but I also wanted to bring compassion to the bedside," he added. "They say people don't care how much a doctor knows until they know how much he cares and I think that's true. I always wanted people to know that I cared."

Van Dam went back to school and received his MBA and became a business leader, as well as a physician.

"As a medical director, I've been involved in setting healthcare policy," Van Dam said. "Healthcare is such an important issue -- especially in our district, and throughout Kentucky, where we have the highest cancer rates in the nation.

"Also, mental health is something that needs to be addressed in our country," he added. "Autism is on the rise. Some of these people are our most vulnerable citizens. If we can take care of those people, then think about how much good we can do across the board."

Van Dam said he believes every American deserves affordable healthcare -- but acknowledged that's easier said than done.

"It's a complex problem that takes complex problem-solving," Van Dam said. "Everyone deserves affordable co-pays and services -- transportation to appointments they might otherwise miss. Those are problems we need to address."

Of course the No. 1 medical issue of the past two years is COVID-19.

"COVID has made everything worse -- because of what we've endured, tensions are very high," Van Dam said. "We have lost two family members to COVID. It's touched so many families and it's been tragic.

"But it's also God's grace that we didn't all have to wear Hazmat suits -- and that we didn't lose more people," he added. "I think we were very unprepared for a global pandemic and the fear that would grip us because of it. But Americans are a tough people ... Kentuckians are tough. Overall, I've been proud of our response in Kentucky."

Van Dam acknowledged that some people still feared the COVID vaccine.

"I love that (taking the vaccine) is a personal choice and is not mandated," Van Dam said. "I do think that as more people take the vaccine and people see that it's effective, they will decide to vaccinate. Nothing is without risks, but if you were going to roll the dice, I think you'd be much better off getting the vaccine than dealing with COVID."

Van Dam said he is pro-life and is proud that the GOP is the face of the pro-life movement. But his stance on the sensitive topic doesn't come without compassion for young women faced with the dilemma of bringing up a child in uncertain economic times.

"I don't think any little girl sits around playing with Barbies and thinks, 'When I grow up I want to have an abortion,'" Van Dam said. "I consider myself pro-people. I would like to think we could provide a girl or young woman with options that would prevent more abortions. I believe we should protect human life."

On gun rights, Van Dam believes "law-abiding citizens should not be punished for the actions of criminals."

"I do think more education is needed for gun owners to protect against firearms falling into the hands of children or criminals," Van Dam noted. "I do think every law abiding citizen deserves the right to own a firearm. I also believe every law-abiding citizen has the right to be protected against firearms."

Van Dam anxiously awaits moving across the district on the campaign trail and talking to Republican voters.

"This is a long time coming," Van Dam said. "It's something I felt like I had to do for years.

"Serving is my heartbeat. I want to serve the people of southern and eastern Kentucky."