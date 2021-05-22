Rebels rally to win in extra innings, defeat Georgia 8-5 in 11 to clinch series
ATHENS, Georgia – Following a victory Thursday night in game one against Georgia, Ole Miss looked to secure its fifth SEC series of the year Friday in Athens. Nine innings would not be enough to decide it as the Rebels spotted Georgia early runs and had to bounce back from a 5-1 deficit in the eighth inning. Ole Miss did just that, tying it in the eighth to send it to extra innings — the Diamond Rebs’ first extra-innings game of the year — where they defeated the Bulldogs, 8-5 to clinch the series.therebelwalk.com