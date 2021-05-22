newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Rebels rally to win in extra innings, defeat Georgia 8-5 in 11 to clinch series

By Chris Muller
therebelwalk.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS, Georgia – Following a victory Thursday night in game one against Georgia, Ole Miss looked to secure its fifth SEC series of the year Friday in Athens. Nine innings would not be enough to decide it as the Rebels spotted Georgia early runs and had to bounce back from a 5-1 deficit in the eighth inning. Ole Miss did just that, tying it in the eighth to send it to extra innings — the Diamond Rebs’ first extra-innings game of the year — where they defeated the Bulldogs, 8-5 to clinch the series.

therebelwalk.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Athens, GA
Sports
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extra Innings#Series Finale#Bulldogs#Go Game#Home Game#End Game#Sec#Rebels#The Diamond Rebs#Acl#The Rebel Walk#Diamond Rebs#Rally#Postseason Baseball#Ole Miss Baseball#Home Run#38th Victory#Left Field#One Out Singles#Sophomore Drew Mcdaniel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsPicayune Item

No. 12 Ole Miss Baseball Sweeps No. 7 South Carolina

OXFORD, Miss. — No. 12 Ole Miss (31-12, 12-8 SEC) outshined No. 7 South Carolina (26-15, 11-9 SEC) at Swayze Field in an all-day doubleheader on Saturday, taking a 7-3 win in Game 1 and a 6-4 victory in Game 2 to secure the series sweep. Ole Miss earned its...
BaseballPosted by
247Sports

FINAL: Ole Miss 7 - Carolina 3

For the third straight week, the South Carolina baseball team will play a doubleheader. And for the third straight week, the Gamecocks go into that doubleheader with a 1-0 series deficit. Ole Miss won the series-opener 5-1 on Friday night with one of only two hits being a solo home run by Josiah Sightler.
Baseballsecsports.com

Week 11: Baseball Players of the Week

Arkansas' Christian Franklin powered the top-ranked Razorbacks to a series win against LSU in Baton Rouge for the first time since 2004, driving in a team-leading 10 runs on the weekend. The outfielder had at least one hit and RBI in all three games of the series, including two multi-hit and two multi-RBI performances. He tallied two hits and five RBI in Friday's series opener, slugging a three-run homer - his 10th of the year - in the Hogs' 7-0 win. Franklin began Saturday's doubleheader with a three-hit, four-RBI effort in the Razorbacks' 17-10 win, helping Arkansas secure its program-record seventh consecutive SEC series win.
BaseballWLBT

Rebels sweep doubleheader with South Carolina

OXFORD, Miss. - Ole Miss (31-12, 13-8 SEC) outshined South Carolina (26-15, 11-10 SEC) at Swayze Field in an all-day doubleheader on Saturday, taking a 7-3 win in Game 1 and a 6-4 victory in Game 2 to secure the series sweep. Ole Miss earned its third SEC sweep of...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Aggie bullpen struggles mightily in Saturday loss to No. 11 Ole Miss

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A&M starter Chris Weber was very good against No. 11 Ole Miss on Saturday, not allowing a hit through the first three innings. His counterpart for the Rebels, Doug Nikhazy, struggled to open the game. However, the Aggies left several men on base against him and could only take advantage to the tune of two runs. Eventually, Nikhazy settled down and Ole Miss got to A&M's bullpen in a very big way as the visitors won Game Two of the series, 12-7. Weber only allowed two hits, though he also gave up a pair of runs in the fifth inning, despite allowing just one hit in the frame. A&M left five runners on base through the first three innings, including leaving the bases loaded in the second. After the third, though, Nikhazy was dominant, not allowing another hit until the seventh. Ole Miss, meanwhile, fared well against the Aggie bullpen as five pitchers took the mound for the Maroon and White. The two teams will now play the rubber game on Sunday afternoon as A&M tries to win an SEC series for only the second time this season.
College Sportstherebelwalk.com

Ole Miss drops opening game of series to A&M, 8-9

COLLEGE STATION – Following an SEC sweep of Eastern Division foe South Carolina last weekend, Ole Miss (32-12, 13-8 SEC) looked to continue its winning ways with a trip west to face Texas A&M ( 25-22, 5-16 SEC). While the opening game of the series was not necessarily a “must-win”...
College SportsWLBT

Leiter shuts down Rebels to even series

OXFORD, Miss. - Despite a promising start from Derek Diamond on the mound, the Commodores caught fire, belting seven home runs while Jack Leiter dominated and No. 2 Vanderbilt knocked off No. 14 Ole Miss, 13-2, to even the weekend series at Swayze Field. Diamond (L 3-4) struck out seven...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Jacob Gonzalez named SEC Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the second time this season, Ole Miss baseball shortstop Jacob Gonzalez has been named SEC Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Monday. For the week, Gonzalez was 8-for-14 with a .571/.667/1.214 slash line, four walks, six runs scored, three home runs and seven RBI, including his first career multi-homer game.
MLBolemisssports.com

Baseball Opens SEC Tournament Play vs. Auburn

TBA (Game 4) • Ole Miss enters the SEC Tournament at 38-17 overall with an 18-12 mark in SEC play. The Rebels captured a road series win at Georgia last weekend to seal the program's sixth winning record in league play in the last seven seasons. • Ole Miss holds...
Little Rock, ARsecsports.com

Rebels offense dominant in win over Little Rock

OXFORD, Miss. - Jacob Gonzalez went off on Wednesday offensively, doing a little bit of everything while helping No. 14 Ole Miss knock off Little Rock a second time this season, 9-4 at Swayze Field. Gonzalez went 4-for-5 at the plate, including a three-run home run late to go along...
Olney, ILwtyefm.com

Lady Maroons Hang on for Extra Innings Win

(Robinson) – It took extra innings but the RHS Lady Maroons hung on for a close 5-4 win over the Olney Lady Tigers yesterday. Callie Dickerson takes the win for RHS pitching five innings and allowing zero runs on four hits and striking out eight. Makenzee Legg also pitched five innings allowing four runs on eight hits and striking out four. The girls will be back in action Friday when they square off against county rivals Hutsonville/Palestine, who are currently perfect on the season.