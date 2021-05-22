newsbreak-logo
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Fans nine in no-decision

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Kaprielian allowed two earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out nine across 5.2 innings in Friday's win over the Angels. He did not factor into the decision. Kaprielian surrendered a home run to Jose Iglesias in the third inning and a long shot to Jared Walsh in the sixth inning Friday. Despite allowing two homers, he struck out nine batters and left the game with the lead. The 27-year-old has a 2.53 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with a 12.66 K/9 through 10.2 innings. He will continue to stay in the rotation as long as Jesus Luzardo (finger) and Mike Fiers (elbow) remain out.

Ohtani allowed one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out 10 across seven innings in the loss Tuesday to the Astros. He did not factor into the decision. At the plate, he went 1-for-4. Ohtani did everything he could to keep the Angels in the game...