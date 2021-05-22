newsbreak-logo
MLB

Indians' Jean Carlos Mejia: Solid in major-league debut

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Mejia pitched 2.1 scoreless innings Friday, allowing a hit with five strikeouts in a 10-0 loss to Minnesota. Mejia ended the fourth inning, which saw Minnesota rack up nine runs. He then pitched in the fifth and sixth without trouble. The 24-year-old's last full season came with High-A Lynchburg in 2019, where he posted a 4.09 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 36:9 K:BB across 33 innings as a starter. Mejia will begin in the bullpen for Cleveland, but he could ultimately challenge Sam Hentges for the fifth starter role.

MLBCBS Sports

Jean-Carlos

MLBObserver-Reporter

Major leagues:

Michael Fulmer shut down Kansas City’s ninth-inning rally for his second save, and the Detroit Tigers’ 4-3 win Thursday to extend the Royals’ losing streak to 11 games. Detroit led 4-1 entering the ninth, but Kansas City scored twice of Gregory Soto on a groundout by Carlos Santana and an RBI single from Salvador Perez.
MLBchatsports.com

Cleveland options Andrés Giménez, promotes pitcher Jean Carlos Mejía

Right-handed pitcher Jean Carlos Mejía is getting the call to the majors, as first reported by @IndiansProspective Tuesday morning and confirmed by the team in the evening. The 24-year-old will reportedly be available out of the bullpen as Cleveland continues their series against the Angels. Monday’s starter in Los Angeles,...
Waukesha, WIseehafernews.com

Waukesha West OF Jarred Kelenic Makes His Major League Debut

Waukesha West High School standout Jarred Kelenic made his Major League Baseball debut for the Seattle Mariners Thursday night. Kelenic went 0-4 with a strikeout as the Mariners were beaten by Cleveland 4-2. Seattle managed just two hits. Kelenic is the fourth-ranked prospect in all of baseball. He was picked...
MLBspectacularmag.com

Taylor Walls set to make Major League Debut with Rays

DURHAM NC – Taylor Walls received the news late Friday afternoon that he will be promoted to the next level to play for the Tampa Bay Rays and make his MLB debut. The Rays were busy on the day, striking a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, and sent away shortstop Willy Adames and relief pitcher Trevor Richards. Following the trade, it was unclear what Bulls player the Rays would call up to replace Adames on the roster. All signs pointed at the Rays, finally giving the top prospect in baseball, Wander Franco, a shot at the next level. Ultimately it ended up being Taylor Walls instead.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Travis Shaw: On bench against lefty

Shaw will sit against San Diego southpaw Blake Snell on Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Shaw had started against each of the three previous lefties the Brewers faced but will get a day off this time around. Luis Urias starts at third base in his absence.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Slated for major-league debut

Gutierrez will be called up from Triple-A Louisville to start Friday against the Cubs, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. The 25-year-old was on the restricted list to open the season while serving the end of an 80-game suspension for PEDs, and he'll make his first start in the majors Friday. Gutierrez has pitched well at Louisville through three starts this year, posting a 2.65 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB over 17 innings.
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Seth Brown: Homers in third straight

Brown went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer and a walk in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Angels. Brown launched a two-run shot off Dylan Bundy in the second to give the Athletics an early 3-0 lead just two batters after Matt Olson took him deep to start off the inning. It was the 28-year-old Brown's third homer in his last three games which has also amounted to five RBI over that span. Overall, Brown is slashing just .222/.293/.522 with eight home runs, 18 RBI and 15 runs scored.
MLBchatsports.com

Luis Barrera collects first MLB hit

The Oakland A’s farm system is rated low this year, but they have lots of promising prospects in the upper minors who are just under the national radar despite intriguing upside. One of them is getting an early look right now in May. When an injury came up in the...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Nelson Cruz: Remains on bench

Cruz (wrist) isn't starting Monday's game against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Cruz will miss a fifth consecutive game due to a bruised wrist, but he's still listed as day-to-day. Miguel Sano will serve as the designated hitter while Alex Kirilloff starts at first base.
MLBSportsnet.ca

Blue Jays' Manoah reflects on 'long journey' ahead of major league debut

The path to the major leagues can be a strenuous, doubt-filled journey. A lot of long days in the minor-league systems wondering if that big-league shot would ever come. So when Toronto Blue Jays star pitching prospect Alek Manoah received the news he was being promoted to start Wednesday vs. the New York Yankees, it was only natural to reminisce.
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Sean Manaea: Allows one run over five innings

Manaea allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings against the Angels on Sunday. He did not factor into the decision. Manaea held the Angels' hitters in check over five innings. The only run scored against him came in the fourth on an RBI groundout by Jared Walsh. It was a much-needed performance for the 29-year-old Manaea after a pair of rough outings in which he was lit up for 10 runs on 20 hits over eight combined innings. He'll take a 4.17 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 54:11 K:BB over 54 innings into his next start.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Derek Holland: Reinstated from injured list

Holland (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday. Holland had been on the injured list since May 3 due to a left shoulder strain, but he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Thursday. The left-hander allowed three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out one in two relief innings, and he'll now return to the major-league bullpen after Wilson Ramos (back) was placed on the 10-day IL in a corresponding move.
MLBMLB

'It's surreal': Ivey on his Major League debut

The first taste of the big leagues for Astros pitcher Tyler Ivey was a short one, with him getting optioned back to Triple-A Sugar Land after throwing 4 2/3 innings in his Major League debut Friday night. The way he pounded the strike zone, though, left a lasting impression with the Astros.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Bret Boswell: Slated to miss remainder of 2021

Boswell will miss the remainder of the 2021 season due to an ankle injury, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports. Boswell apparently sustained his injury at the Rockies' alternate training site while rounding the bases, and he didn't appear in any games for Double-A Hartford in 2021. The 26-year-old was protected from the Rule 5 draft in November but was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Monday.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Colin Moran: Not ready for return

General manager Ben Cherington said that Moran (groin) continues to progress but has yet to run the bases, 93.7 The Fan Pittsburgh reports. The general manager said the team will track Moran's baseball activities over the next few days and then determine whether a rehab assignment is necessary. "Once you get past 10 days, two weeks, it's at least worth considering a rehab assignment," Cherington said. "We haven't made that determination yet."