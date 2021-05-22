newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Picks up sixth relief win

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Petit (6-0) allowed two earned runs on three hits while striking out one across one inning of relief Friday, recording the win over the Angels. Petit relieved James Kaprielian with two outs in the sixth inning. He surrendered a single, double and triple all before striking out the final batter. The 36-year-old has been a reliable reliever this season, posting a 2.45 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in 25.2 innings. However, he's allowed five runs over his last three innings. In comparison, he gave up just two runs over his first 22.2 innings this season.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yusmeiro Petit
Person
James Kaprielian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Hits#Angels#Era#Runs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

LEGION BASEBALL: Sixers rally to pick up road win

CHEYENNE - A big seventh inning gave Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 a come-from-behind 7-6 victory over Westco Zyphers out of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on Thursday in Scottsbluff. The Sixers scored five runs in the frame that included four hits. Fisher Brown gave Cheyenne the lead for good with a two-run...
Hollidaysburg, PAMirror

Tigers pick up impressive road win

PHILIPSBURG — Caleb Gampe, who also went 3-for-3 and drove in both runs, combined with Carson Kensinger on a three-hit shutout of Philipsburg-Osceola in a 2-0 Hollidaysburg victory Friday afternoon in high school softball action. Gampe struck out seven, and Kensinger sat down four as Hollidaysburg improved to 8-7. Tough-luck...
Continental, OHcontinentalenews.com

Pirate Baseball Pick Up Win #2 against Musketeers

On Tuesday night Continental and Fort Jennings Baseball teams played a thriller. The game was scoreless through 6 innings. The Pirates broke the scoreless when Blake Elkins crossed home in the top of the seventh. The Pirates held the Musketeers scoreless in the seventh to complete the shutout and gain the 1-0 win.
Fairmont, WVTheInterMountain.com

Colts pick up win at East Fairmont

FAIRMONT — Nick Hamrick tossed a complete-game five-hitter as Philip Barbour claimed a 9-3 win over East Fairmont Thursday in Big 10 Conference action. The Colts (10-6, 8-3 Big 10) scored four runs in the second as Austin Bolyard and Hamrick each had RBI sacrifice fly-outs, Braiden Short scored on a wild pitch and Cody Cooper delivered a run-producing single.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Pete Fairbanks: Picks up win

Fairbanks (1-0) allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the win Friday versus the Mets. Fairbanks entered with the game tied at 2-2 in the top of the ninth inning, and he did his job well. Brett Phillips then hit a walkoff single for Tampa Bay in the bottom of the ninth. Fairbanks has a 1.59 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB across 5.2 innings this season. He's recorded four holds in six outings. The right-hander is expected to see high-leverage work in the late innings.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Luis Patino: Fails to pick up win

Patino allowed four runs on six hits and two walks across 3.1 innings during Tuesday's 13-6 win at Baltimore. He had six strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision. The right-hander was in prime position to secure his second win of the season after the Rays provided an 8-0 cushion, but the 21-year-old needed 82 pitches for 10 outs and was unable to finish the fourth frame. Patino has a 3.60 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB over 15.1 innings this season.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Picks up second win

Turnbull (2-2) allowed just one run across 6.1 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Royals. He gave up six hits and a walk while striking out seven. Turnbull set a new season high in strikeouts and delivered his best all-around start of the year. After a solid 2020 campaign (3.97 ERA across 56.2 innings), the righty is once again posting steady if not spectacular numbers, as he now has a 3.91 ERA and 22 strikeouts across 25.1 innings. He's unlikely to pick up a ton of wins on a struggling Detroit squad, and his strikeout totals don't jump off the page, but Turnbull can be a useful fantasy asset. He lines up to make his next start Tuesday against the Mariners.
Palisade, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Palisade baseball team wins sixth straight

The Palisade High School baseball team stretched its winning streak to six games, sweeping Summit in a doubleheader on Saturday. The Bulldogs (6-1, 6-0 Class 4A Western Slope League) won the first game 5-2 and scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to win the second game 11-1.
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Picks up first win of 2021

Thornton (1-0) allowed a double but did not allow a run as he picked up the win over Atlanta on Tuesday. Thornton was called upon to pitch in the seventh and surrendered a double to Christian Pache after getting two easy outs but was able to get out of the inning with no harm done. The Blue Jays tacked on three runs in the eighth and were able to hold on 5-3 which secured the 27-year-old with his first win since September of 2019. Thornton has a solid 2.45 ERA over 18.1 innings but his 1.20 WHIP suggests he's still letting men on too often.
Sportsstockbridgecommunitynews.com

JV Softball Picks Up First Win of Season

The JV softball team picked up its first win of the season last week when the Panthers split a doublheader with Grass Lake. The Panthers are a young squad with just a couple of player on the roster that have played softball before. They are improving with every game and it finally came together againt Grass Lake.
BaseballUnion Leader

Fishers break it open in sixth in win

A four-run sixth highlighted by Vinny Capra's two-run double broke open a close game as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats beat the visiting Somerset Patriots, 7-3, on Friday night at Delta Dental Stadium. Otto Lopez had four hits and scored three runs for the Fishers (4-6), who won for the...
Hays, KSPosted by
Hays Post

⚾ Monarchs pick up pair of one-run wins over Broncos

HAYS – The TMP-Marian Monarchs closed out their regular season with a pair of one-run wins over Russell/Victoria Thursday. The Monarchs rally with four runs in the bottom of the eighth after the Broncos scored three in the top of the inning and won the opener 4-3. They take the second game 2-1 and wrap up the regular season at 10-10. The Monarchs and Broncos will play each other Monday at 6:00 p.m. at the TMP Field in their 3A regional opener.
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' Travis Bergen: Picks up second straight win

Bergen (2-0) pitched a scoreless fifth inning, allowing one hit while striking out one to earn the win over the Phillies on Saturday. Bergen has been near-perfect in his appearances this season, pitching 8.2 shutout innings in seven appearances. He has floated between the major league roster and the alternate site, but he is doing everything in his power to show why he deserves to stay in MLB. The 27-year-old has a 0.81 WHIP and just a .107 opponent batting average.
Richfield, MNhometownsource.com

Baseball: Richfield picks up third win during busy week

Richfield and Sibley combined to score 21 runs off 22 hits during Saturday’s baseball game which Sibley came away on top 14-7. Three Richfield batters had two hits each, including lead-off Tritian Zornes, Andrew Davis and Ty Lundin. Zornes, Lundin and Jaxson Moon each had a double and scored at least one run. Moon drove in two runs and also scored twice to help the cause while continuing to hold down center field.
Chatham, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Baseball: Chatham’s Barry picks up first varsity win

Ryan Barry struck out three over six innings to earn his first varsity win and lift Chatham to a 5-2 victory over Morristown at Harter Road Field in Morristown. Barry, a sophomore, allowed two runs, three hits and six walks in the 86-pitch performance for Chatham (3-8), winners of three of its last four. Owen Walewander was 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run, while Owen McClintock went 2-for-3 with a stolen base.
Westfield, NYPost-Journal

Hillbillies, Marauders Pick Up West Division Tennis Wins

Fredonia lost just seven games in a 5-0 Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association West Division sweep of Westfield on Friday. Neil Cosico, Jackson Spangler and Trevor Napoli won their singles matches while Tim Davis teamed up with Mike Berg and Ryan Davis teamed up with Ethan Klemann to claim their doubles matches for the Hillbillies (1-1, 1-1).
MLBnumberfire.com

Stephen Piscotty hitting sixth for Athletics on Friday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty is starting in Friday's contest against the Minnesota Twins. Piscotty will man right field after Seth Brown was moved to left and Mark Canha was left out of Friday night's lineup. In a matchup against righty Matt Shoemaker, our models project Piscotty to score 11.3...