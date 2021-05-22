Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Picks up sixth relief win
Petit (6-0) allowed two earned runs on three hits while striking out one across one inning of relief Friday, recording the win over the Angels. Petit relieved James Kaprielian with two outs in the sixth inning. He surrendered a single, double and triple all before striking out the final batter. The 36-year-old has been a reliable reliever this season, posting a 2.45 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in 25.2 innings. However, he's allowed five runs over his last three innings. In comparison, he gave up just two runs over his first 22.2 innings this season.www.cbssports.com