Indians' Phil Maton: Rocked for four runs
Maton allowed four runs on four hits and a walk over one-third of an inning in Friday's 10-0 loss to Minnesota. Maton relieved Triston McKenzie in the fourth inning, but the reliever wasn't able to stop the bleeding. The 28-year-old Maton now has a 7.62 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB across 13 innings this year. He's given up nine runs in his last six outings, so the right-hander is unlikely to see many high-leverage situations any time soon.www.cbssports.com