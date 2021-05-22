newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Indians' Phil Maton: Rocked for four runs

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Maton allowed four runs on four hits and a walk over one-third of an inning in Friday's 10-0 loss to Minnesota. Maton relieved Triston McKenzie in the fourth inning, but the reliever wasn't able to stop the bleeding. The 28-year-old Maton now has a 7.62 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB across 13 innings this year. He's given up nine runs in his last six outings, so the right-hander is unlikely to see many high-leverage situations any time soon.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Maton
Person
Triston Mckenzie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hits#Indians#Era#Bb#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Phil Maton will start as an ‘opener,’ rookie Sam Hentges to follow for Cleveland Indians vs. Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Righty Phil Maton made his first big league start Tuesday as an opener for rookie Sam Hentges in Tuesday’s Indians-Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Maton (0-0, 4.15 ERA) appeared in 152 games over five seasons for the Padres and Indians, but had not opened a game out of the bullpen. Manager Terry Francona said the decision to go with Maton was based more on the balance in Kansas City’s lineup than anything else.
MLBfastphillysports.com

HERE’S THE PHILS 7-RUN RALLY IN THE 8TH THAT BEAT THE FISH!

The Phillies rally in the 8th inning, sending 12 batters to the plate and driving seven runs to take an 8-3 lead. Rhys Hoskins started the eighth with a one-out single to left. Alec Bohm’s double scored him to cut the Marlins’ lead to one. Odúbel Herrera’s infield single put...
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

One Giant, four Bengals and no Indians

OHSAA baseball and softball tournament action gets underway this week and next as the regular season schedules wind down. In D-II baseball, Greenville’s Green Wave earned an eight-seed and take on eleven-seed Ponitz next Tuesday at home, game time 5:00. The Wave are currently 6-16, paced by junior pitcher Alex Kolb, ranked 4th in the MVL with 55 strikeouts.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Plates four runs in win

Mountcastle went 2-for-4 with a double, four RBI and a run in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Yankees. The Yankees put up four runs in the first inning Sunday, but Mountcastle responded by driving in two runs with a double in the bottom of the first before plating three more runs later in the comeback win. The 24-year-old is hitting .218 with three home runs, 16 RBI, 13 runs and three stolen bases this year.
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Allows four runs in no-decision

Bassitt yielded four runs on six hits and two walks over five innings in Sunday's win over the Twins. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision. Most of the damage against Bassitt came on a Max Kepler three-run shot in the second inning. The 6-foot-5 right-hander gave up another run in the third but got through the fourth and fifth frames without too much of a threat. His season ERA jumped to 3.88 through 53.1 innings. Bassitt is lined up to face the Angels on the road next weekend.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Sam Hentges: Crushed for six runs

Hentges (1-1) yielded six runs on five hits and three walks over 1.2 innings Monday, striking out one and taking the loss against the Angels. Hentges allowed a run to score on a groundout by Anthony Rendon in the first inning but things got out of hand quickly in the second. Shortly after a two-run double by Juan Lagares, Hentges served up a three-run blast to Shohei Ohtani. His season ERA shot up to 6.46 over 15.1 frames. It was just the second start of his young MLB career and it's unclear if he'll get another turn in the rotation. Hentges is currently projected to face the Twins at home this weekend.
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Nick Maton: Homers twice in loss

Maton went 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI and a strikeout in Sunday's 10-8 loss to the Blue Jays. Maton has now returned to the starting lineup in each of the last four games, and he had the best performance of his career to help keep the Phillies in the game Sunday. He's now hitting .316 with two home runs, seven RBI and six runs this season.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Aaron Civale: Gives up five runs in loss

Civale (5-1) took the loss against Seattle on Friday, completing 6.2 innings and allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six. The right-hander was tagged for a pair of home runs in the first three frames but subsequently settled down and held Seattle scoreless in the middle innings. However, he got into trouble in the seventh, allowing a pair of doubles that were ultimately both cashed in. Civale suffered his first loss of the campaign as a result, though he did tie his season high with six strikeouts. He'll carry a 3.40 ERA into his next start, tentatively scheduled for Wednesday on the road against the Angels.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Nick Sandlin: Strikes out four in relief outing

Sandlin struck out four batters over two perfect innings in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Angels. Sandlin has been effective at limiting baserunners -- he's given up just two hits and two walks in 8.1 innings this season. Despite that, he had allowed three runs over his previous two appearances. The 24-year-old sidewinder owns a 3.24 ERA, 0.48 WHIP, 9:2 K:BB and one hold in six outings overall.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Indians: Time running out on Shane Bieber extension

The Cleveland Indians are someway, somehow a game behind the Chicago White Sox in the AL Central, with the southsiders currently boasting the best record in the major leagues. It’s truly remarkable Cleveland is in the position its in entering play May 14. At times, the lineup can be tough to watch, but the team’s been able to lean on a great bullpen and strong starting pitching.
MLBNews-Herald.com

Logan Allen yields four runs in Clippers' loss | Indians minors roundup for May 13

Clippers (5-3): Visiting Omaha scored four runs in the ninth inning, punctuated by a Ryan McBroom two-run homer, and the Storm Chasers beat Triple-A Columbus, 8-6. The Clippers scored twice in the bottom of the ninth before their rally ended. Columbus shortstop Owen Miller was 3-for-5 with one run and one RBI. He's batting .469 this season. Logan Allen gave up four run in 4 1/3 innings. He has a 17.47 ERA in Triple-A.
MLBtheScore

Trout suffers right calf strain while running bases vs. Indians

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout left Monday's game against the Cleveland Indians after suffering a right calf strain while running the bases in the first inning, the team announced. After walking in his first-inning plate appearance, Trout appeared to limp while running to third base on Jared Walsh's inning-ending...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Is rookie Nick Maton the answer to Phillies pitching woes?

By the end of six weeks, it was clear the Philadelphia Phillies rotation was a bit worse than they had hoped. The better of the two pitchers signed to fill the fourth and fifth slots, Chase Anderson, was showing what used to be called “moxie,” but he was only 2-3, and the other guy, Matt Moore, had managed to injure himself, and was then relegated to bullpen duty.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Twins ride 9-run fourth to 10-0 blowout of Indians

EditorsNote: rewords third graf, adds “scoreless” in next-to-last graf. Just recalled from the minors, Randy Dobnak threw six scoreless innings in his first 2021 start and the visiting Minnesota Twins scored nine times in the fourth inning of a 10-0 rout of the Cleveland Indians. Rookie Alex Kirilloff had two...
MLBMLB

Heliot Ramos homers, drives in four runs

Heliot Ramos snapped out of a two-week dry spell in a big way on Friday night. The Giants' No. 3 prospect racked up three hits, scored three runs and plated four runs, including his first home run and RBIs since his four-RBI night against Hartford on May 6. Richmond picked...
MLBnumberfire.com

Nick Maton not in Phillies' lineup on Wednesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Maton moves to the bench on Wednesday with Ronald Torreyes starting at shortstop. Torreyes will bat eighth versus left-hander Trevor Rogers and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Torreyes for 7.9 FanDuel points...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Phil Gosselin: Plates four in win

Gosselin went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and four total RBI in a 7-1 win over Minnesota in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader. The utilityman opened the scoring with a solo shot in the first inning. In the second, he added a three-RBI double, and the Angels never looked back. Gosselin has been effective since his callup on May 4. He's slashing .311/.354/.489 with one homer, seven RBI and five runs scored across 48 plate appearances.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Josh Naylor: Late home run powers Cleveland

Naylor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Angels. Naylor had a single in the first and came up clutch late in the game when he gave Cleveland the lead with a solo home run in the eighth inning. The long ball proved to be the difference in the game as he raised his slash line to .265/.307/.424 with four home runs, 12 RBI and 17 runs scored.
MLBToledo Blade

Naylor’s home run gives Indians win

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Josh Naylor hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning, and the Cleveland Indians snapped a four-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 14th home run for the Angels. Justin Upton and José Iglesias...